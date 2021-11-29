Nicolas Cage and his love for weddings: getting married for the fifth time | People

Nicolas Cage has remarried this time in secret and in Las Vegas. The 57-year-old actor has said “yes, I do” to Riko Shibata, an unknown 26-year-old Japanese woman, 31 years his junior. The couple met in Shiga, Japan, more than a year ago and, after six months without seeing each other due to the pandemic, the actor asked for marriage last summer through FaceTime. When she accepted, the protagonist of Leaving Las Vegas He had an engagement ring made up of black diamonds mailed.

Although it was not until this past weekend that the news broke, the wedding was held on February 16 at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas. “It is true, and we are very happy,” said Cage in a statement to the magazine. People. In addition, the date chosen for the ceremony has a special meaning for the actor. “The birthday of the late father of the groom has been honored,” added Cage’s representative to the same American media.

The bride wore a handcrafted Japanese wedding kimono from Kyoto that required three layers, the last one a deep black color with red trim. Riko left her hair loose and for shoes she opted for the traditional wooden clogs with red straps and white socks. Cage, instead of a kimono as tradition dictates, dressed in a dark Tom Ford tuxedo with a yellow rose on the lapel and a jacket with a glitter print. The actor saw his wife enter to the sound of Winter songby Kiroro, his favorite song. The couple exchanged traditional Shinto and Catholic vows with poetry by Walt Whitman and Haiku. In the photos of the ceremony that you have published People, Cage passionately kisses his and wife under a dome filled with greenery and colored lights. The couple walked out of the hand-in-hand ceremony before heading to a “little celebration” attended by one of Cage’s ex-wives, Alice (with whom he has a good relationship), and their son Kal-El Cage, according to their representative. .

It is the fifth wedding for Nicolas Cage, whose last marriage also took place in Las Vegas and in 2019 lasted only four days. It was with the makeup artist Erika Koike, with whom he had been dating for about a year and with whom he starred in several controversies, the first on the same day that they applied for the marriage license and became screaming in a Las Vegas office. Only four days after becoming married, the actor requested its annulment claiming that he was “too drunk” to marry. Three months later, he was finally granted a divorce, but not annulment.

The first time he married was actress Patricia Arquette. Their marriage lasted from April 1995 to 2001. The second was with Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s daughter: they were only together for three months, between August and November 2002. Their divorce ended in 2004. The third, with Alice Kim, has been the longest. They married in 2004 and separated in 2016. With her he had his second son Kal-El Cage, in 2005. The eldest, Weston, was born in December 1990 from his relationship with actress Christina Fulton, and in 2014 and 2016 he made grandfather.