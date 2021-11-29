NBA. Results today: Warriors 105-90 Clippers; Curry breaks record

Editorial Mediotiempo

Staples Center, Los Angeles / 11.28.2021 21:27:45





The Clippers pissed off Stephen Curry and paid dearly for it because the Golden State Warriors megastar scored 33 points for the 18th win in 20 games so far this season NBA, this Sunday with marker 105-90 in front of the Los Angeles quintet.

Chanted as “MVP” (Most Valuable Player) in the Clippers arena itself, Curry proved that today he is the most spectacular basketball player in the world. He hit seven of 13 triples and 12 of 22 shots from the field, being the top scorer of the evening.

Steph Curry gets a standing ovation at Staples Center after putting up 33 as the Warriors beat the Clippers. In every arena this season Curry is getting MVP chants & ovations; fans realize they’re watching one of the best to ever play @ kron4news #DubNation pic.twitter.com/xbMvKdm56A – Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) November 28, 2021

From a Chef’s outburst in the middle of the fourth quarter, when he claimed with everything in the officer’s face A foul received that – in their judgment – should have been flagrant, the Warriors took off with the show of number 30, who is second in the league in average points per game, only behind Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

Curry sets NBA record

If anything has characterized the Akron, Ohio-born throughout his career, it is his extraordinary facility for long-range shots, probably the best of all time, and that backs him up with records.

This Sunday was established as the fastest player to hit 100 triples in a season, just in his 19 game of the 2021-2022 calendar. In fact, he himself owns the other two previous brands with 20 games in the 2015-2016 and 2018-2019 seasons.

The Warriors boast the best record in the Western Conference and the entire NBAAlthough there are two tough games on the horizon against past finalists, the Phoenix Suns, first in Arizona on Tuesday and on Friday as hosts in Oakland, California.