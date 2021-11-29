Natalie Portman’s “New Thor” Looks Revealed

‘Thor: love and thunder’ Has promotional artwork been leaked on social media by a member of the film’s production that may have revealed some details of Jane Foster’s appearance (Natalie Portman), now as “Mighty Thor”, in the role. Besides that, it is possible to see Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Valkyrie (Tessa thompson) with new and different heroic outfits.

The artwork comes from t-shirts from the movie and was initially released via the @ account.lovethundernews not Twitter. Remembering that this is the first glimpse of the official costume of Portman, ex-girlfriend of the protagonist of the film, as the new Thor. Check it out below:

‘Thor 4’: Natalie Portman’s appearance as a new Thor may have been revealed. Image: Screenrant / Playback

Based on the shirt, it appears that the Marvel Studios team is loyally sticking to the look of “Mighty Thor” in the comics. Now, whether or not this is an indication that they will also be closely following the character arc, written by Jason Aaron between 2015 and 2018, is uncertain. However, the narrative was singled out by director Taika Waititi as “the main inspiration for the film,” at least as far as Jane’s story is concerned.

Like the story in the comics, Jane acquired all of Thor’s powers by lifting the hammer. Mjölnir. The problem is that every time the character became “Mighty Thor”, his cancer worsened as the hammer purged his body of all toxins, including radiation from chemotherapy. In recent interviews, Portman has suggested that the plot of his character’s illness in the comics will be covered in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, but did not go into details on how.

Beyond Portman, the film will feature the return of Chris Hemsworth to the role of Thor. Also in the cast there are Christian bale like the villain Gorr, Jaimie alexander as Lady Sif, Tessa thompson as Valkyrie and Russell crowe in a mysterious role.

Additionally, the first behind-the-scenes footage confirmed the presence of virtually every member of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the film, including Peter ‘Star Lord’ Qull (Chris pratt), Drax (David baptist), Nebula (Karen gillan), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Mantis (Pom klementieff).

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (or ‘Thor 4’) hits theaters on May 5, 2022

source: Screenrant

