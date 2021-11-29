Myths about dinosaurs that are still a mystery to people

Dinosaurs have been extinct for millions of yearsAnd even though thousands of fossils and skeletons have been unearthed, there are still loads of myths about these creatures that science has not been able to answer.

Several of these myths were spread thanks to different films over the years, mainly the Steven Spielberg saga ‘Jurassic Park‘, where dinosaurs are created by scientists and they have different behaviors that have not been proven by modern science.

It is well known that approximately 66 million years ago a meteor landed directly on Earth. This space rock would have a diameter of 10 kilometers and they say that its impact completely obliterated dinosaurs and other species. However, scientists have claimed only 75% of Earth’s animals are extinct. And some dinosaurs were among the survivors.

“Although many dinosaurs died when the asteroid collided, actually a significant group of super small and feathered dinosaurs came out ahead and we still see them today “said Professor Paul Barrett, a paleontologist at the Natural History Museum in London.

Another myth dispersed thanks to Hollywood is that Tyrannosaurs Rex could not see their prey if it stayed still. However, Professor Barrett states that dinosaurs were likely to have much more visual acuity. “A study from 15 years ago suggests that the T-Rex probably had the best vision of any animal ever. “

Perhaps the greatest concern of people would be that dinosaurs re-inhabit the earth, and according to the Jurassic Park movies, through science, it is possible to revive these animals.

Nevertheless, Scientists insist that dinosaurs cannot yet be cloned. Professor Barrett claims that the DNA of these reptiles does not age well. “The oldest DNA that we know of in the fossil record is around two million years old. And that DNA is fragments of bacteria, soil, fungi and things like that,” he says.