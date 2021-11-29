More from Toretto? Vin Diesel doesn’t rule out Fast & Furious prequel

The main saga of Fast and furious is (supposedly) numbered, but Vin Diesel you know there are other ways to continue expanding the franchise. Universal Pictures has already tested the television terrain through the series Fast & Furious Spy Racers -Transmitted by Netflix- in addition to having inaugurated a promised streak of spin-offs with the movie Hobbs & Show (2019). But the question is, be it for the small screen or the big screen, will there be a prequel focused on Dominic Toretto’s early years? Diesel, as the interpreter of the famous character, does not rule it out.

«I will say that there is nothing that is off the table»Vin Diesel said in a recent interview (via), after being questioned about whether there will be a prequel to Fast and furious with the daring runner he has embodied for twenty years. On the one hand, the possibilities of this project would be based on the fact that the ninth installment of the saga has flashbacks where we see a twenty-something Toretto played by Vinnie Bennet. And if we consider that Fast and furious 9 explores the character’s family past, it could also open the doors for a program or feature film that delves into those yesterdays.

In October of last year, reports came in that the main saga of Fast and furious would culminate with a tenth and eleventh installment, intimately linked and directed by Justin Lin, who has been part of the franchise since Tokyo drift (2006). Vin Diesel appears to be the only cast member secured for the upcoming final chapter (via IMDb), but it wouldn’t surprise him to be joined by his co-stars Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, and Ludacris, among others.

“Each story deserves its own ending,” Diesel commented a few days ago, when asked about the future of the franchise (via). “I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for an ending. I think this franchise has deserved it. “

But will Universal Pictures really want to put an end to a brand that has generated more than five billion dollars in profits? At the moment, a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw, as well as a spin-off starring female characters, which is written by Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

About the last two films in the series Fast and furious, these would be reaching theaters between 2023 and 2024 (via). However, there are no reports yet that the pre-production phase has started.

Fast and furious 9 will arrive in Mexican rooms next June 23, after a one-year delay. Excited?