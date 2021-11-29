Millie Bobby Brown instead of Emma Watson: this is what Hermione looks like

When talking about the movies of Harry Potter it is impossible not to think about Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who played Harry, Ron and Hermione. Today it is impossible think of another star playing one of those roles.

However, thanks to the magic of deepfake, a term that refers to videos manipulated using artificial intelligence techniques, it is possible to get an idea of ​​how someone else would look in those emblematic characters. Can you imagine the young actress from Stranger things, Millie Bobby Brown, playing Hermione granger?

A YouTube channel was given the task of making a hypothetical demonstration what the 17-year-old actress would look like in the role of the brightest student in Gryffindor. The result is incredible, because the face of Millie fits perfectly with that of Emma Watson, who celebrates her 31st birthday today.

Thanks to the magic of deepfake It is impossible not to wonder what would have happened if the successful film saga of Harry Potter would have started in 2015, when Brown I was 11 years old, and not in 2001, when Watson he got the role at the same age.

Millie Bobby Brown, the Marbella-born star landed the role of Eleven from Stranger things at age 12, while Emma Watson, the interpreter born in Paris a day like today but 1990, debuted as Hermione on harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) with only 11 years.

Deepfake

The deepfake are hyper-realistic video montages that are becoming almost common, because it is becoming easy to create them. A practice that has fun aspects, but also dangerous because of their ability to spoof identities.

They are created at falsify a person’s face and voice in video and audio files using artificial intelligence, with a quality that makes it difficult to differentiate reality from fiction.

With this technique it is possible to see and hear the former president of the United States Barack Obama (2009-2017) say lash out at his successor, Donald Trump, (2017-2021); listen to a fake speech from the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and so on.

CAR