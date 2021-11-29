Miley Cyrus’s ironic message to the Grammys | Music

Nominations for Grammy awards that they met a few days ago they never go unnoticed. The recognition of the American music industry to the main artists during the past year always generates a great stir as we have also seen in the last editions of its Latin version. In this case it has been Miley Cyrus the one in charge of sending a message to the organization after meeting the candidates for Grammy 2022.

For once again, the soloist has been left out of the nominations that she has barely opted for throughout her musical career despite being one of the leading artists not only in the United States but also worldwide. But your job, Plastic hearts, which included spectacular songs like Midnight Sky, Angels like you, Plastic hearts or Prisoner, his duet with Dua Lipa, does not opt ​​for any category: neither album, nor song, nor production … Nothing.

A situation that has not taken Miley Cyrus by surprise, who in recent years has already spoken of the relative importance that she gives to these awards. And the last example we have had it through their social networks in which it has been dispatched at ease. And it has not been the only one.

The interpreter posted a comment along with a web link Best life in which they reviewed 30 music legends who never won a Grammy award. The comment of the vocalist and composer was not without its joke: “In good company.” A list of historical figures such as Queen, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Tupac Shakur, Patti Smith, Diana Ross and Bob Marley but also contemporaries of Miley like Katy Perry or Nicki Minaj.

It is clear that after 7 albums with which she has achieved worldwide success, Miley Cyrus no longer expects too much from the organization of music awards in the United States, which has only nominated once in 2015 for Best Pop Album by Bangerz.

His followers have not been slow to try to cheer him up with their comments: “Plastic Hearts is a masterpiece”, “Many people think it is a masterpiece” or “PH is much better than anything else”. Although there are always those who have left their drop of hatred: “Make better music” or “They know it’s bad and boring.”

And as I said, Miley Cyrus has not been the only one to dispatch with the nominations of the 2022 Grammy. Machine Gun Kelly he also aspired to become one of the artists mentioned by the American music industry and has also been left out. Something that you did not like too much: “What the fuck is wrong with the Grammys?”

It must be remembered that the great controversy of last year was the non-nomination of one of the albums of the year, so The Weeknd announced the definitive veto to the awards. Will Miley Cyrus do the same?