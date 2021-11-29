Miguel Herrera ‘copies dance’ to Tomás Boy in the dressing room of Tigres VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

University Stadium, Nuevo León / 11/28/2021 21:50:22





Tomás Boy! Emulating one of the greatest symbols in the history of Tigers, during the celebration of the pass to the Semifinals, Miguel Herrera began to dance in the dressing room while the footballers applauded him to encourage him to “move the skeleton”, something the coach did for a few seconds laughing.

With Carlos Salcedo as a hero by scoring in the 81st minute the goal that gave them the pass against Santos Laguna, all the companions attended the Titan in big. El Piojo received him at the door of the dressing room to congratulate him, then it was Rafael Carioca and Carlos González who began the shouting and, in a few moments, they were already dancing in single file.

Already in euphoria, Miguel Herrera dedicated a short speech to his players, but received the palms to join the victorious dance, to which the Louse agreed, smiling, waving his arms. Then he stressed that “there are two weeks left”, alluding to the fact that they hope to be in the Final next Sunday, December 12.

The curious case of Fulgencio in Tigres

If there was a minimal “spot” to the pass of Tigres to the Semifinals, he starred Raymundo Fulgencio, who didn’t see a single minute of action and incredibly was expelled while on the bench.

Fulgencio went to the locker room at 83 ‘when a Outbreak of a fight near the Tigres bench, where the substitute players were made of words with various elements of Santos. One of them was Fulgencio, who had words with the rivals and saw the red, being prevented from being in the first leg of the Semifinals.