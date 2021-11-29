Mexican returns to the top; Darío Castro wins the Mexico City Marathon

MEXICO CITY. Darío Castro and Eloy Sánchez they crossed the finish line of the Mexico City Marathon, which offered an unforgettable day with the return of a tricolor long distance runner to the top of the podium after 12 years.

Castro won with a mark of 2:14:51. Sánchez had a record one second later officially, although in the retina they left the memory of crossing the limit of 42 kilometers and 195 meters at the same time. He is the first Mexican since Edilberto Méndez Hernández (2009) to win victory in the traditional CDMX competition.

The third position was held by the Kenyan Rodgers Ondati Gesabwa with 2:17:31 hours, seeing the end in this edition of the African dominance in the men’s event, after the victories had been shared between Kenyans and Ethiopians since the 2015 edition.

In the women’s branch, the Kenyan broke the mark with a stopwatch of 2:27:22 hours, six minutes better than the most outstanding of the records.

The second position was occupied by the Ethiopian Amare Shewarge, with 2.37: 03 hours and the third by the Kenyan Leah Jebiwot Kigen 2.40.34; the best Mexican was Argentina Valdepeñas Cerna, who crossed the finish line in fifth position with a time of 2:44:08.

After last year’s edition was canceled due to the health emergency due to the covid-19 pandemic, this year the test was resumed, in which the 13,500 participants had to present negative tests for the coronavirus 72 hours in advance.

The departure was scheduled in the area of ​​the University Olympic Stadium. Along the route with a view to the goal, the enthusiasm of the participants was enjoyed, who gathered at the starting point to start at 6:20 in the morning, with the starting gun of Claudia Sheinbaum, boss of Government of Mexico City.

In the Zócalo, the medals that had a Monument to the Revolution engraved inside were waiting. There are six collection medals that together form the puzzle of the map of Mexico City through its most emblematic monuments and buildings for the runners who complete the range of competencies under this administration.

At the event, the award was given by the Secretary of Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Rosaura Ruiz Gutiérrez, the general director of INDEPORTE, Javier Ariel Hidalgo Ponce and the technical director of the Marathon, Javier Carvallo.

In prizes, the marathon distributed a bag that ranges between 550 thousand and the five thousand pesos.

A JOY OF THE TRICOLOR FONDISTS

Edilberto Méndez, Rogelio López and Ruperto Blas swept in 2009 to become the last Mexicans to appear on the podium of the Mexico City Marathon in the male branch. Yesterday Darío Castro and Eloy Sánchez ended that drought in the 38th edition of the traditional test.

Amid cheers, the two Mexicans passed through the Alameda and thus watched the end. Castro won by the slightest advantage, half chest, he snatched the glory from Sánchez.

I am very happy with the result, the same with my partner that we did the one-two; yes, many things can be achieved by working. I have been working for many years, we concentrated with my coach and I to deliver the best and the result was seen ”, said the new champion.

Sánchez valued the return to the tracks after the stoppage in activities due to the covid-19 pandemic, as well as positioning himself on the podium, after a long absence of Mexican athletes in those positions.

It is very satisfying to be here after a year and a half without sporting events. Happy to have arrived with my partner of many years, happy to have reached the goal together and to have managed to conquer an event of this magnitude. Mexicans are showing that we can be on the podium, after many years that didn’t happen ”, he concluded.

In the women’s field, Lucy Cheruiyot congratulated herself on the victory and assured that she hopes to return to compete in Mexico soon. Its last official appearance took place in Vienna, before the outbreak of the pandemic by covid-19, which forced much of last year to cancel competitions throughout the globe.

I am satisfied with what I did today, I hope to return next year to defend the title. Mexico is a great country and its marathon is one of the best. Since the pandemic began, I had not run again, the last time was in Vienna, there I finished in seventh place ”, commented the monarch, who improved the mark of the event.

Rodgers Ondati Gesabwa, also from Kenya, was third in the men’s division, a position he has already achieved four times out of the five participations you have in the test.

I live in Mexico, I have been living in Zacatecas for eight years and I only dedicate myself to doing sports and running. Kenya is a small country, where athletics is consolidated ”, he analyzed about its consistency.

