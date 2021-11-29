Mexican national team starts concentration for the friendly game against Chile

Players from Cruz Azul, Chivas and LA Galaxy report from this Monday in the CAR.

Tri presents news with players from America and Santos to play against Chile

By: Diego Benavides NOV. 29. 2021

The concentration of players of the Mexican National Team has already begun for their preparation for the last game of the year with a friendly against chili.

There is news in the next list of the ‘Tata’ Martino with the incorporation of the defender Salvador Reyes, footballer of the America, and Carlos Acevedo placeholder image, goalkeeper of Santos LagunaThis was confirmed by Gibran Araige, a TUDN reporter.

It should be remembered that the clubs of both players were eliminated just this weekend in the Mexican tournament and will join the concentration between Wednesday or Thursday.

From this Monday, November 29, six footballers have concentrated between clubs of Chivas, Cruz Azul and LA Galaxy.

On the part of the Mexican teams, the names of Uriel Antuna, Fernando Beltrán, Luis Olivas, Santiago Giménez.

Meanwhile, from the American league are the winger Julian Araujo and the midfielder Efrain Alvarez.

Likewise, little by little the players belonging to teams that were eliminated from the Mexican league will begin to join.