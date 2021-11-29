Mets would be close to agreeing with Max Scherzer
After a weekend of many rumors, Max Scherzer and the Mets are close to reaching a multi-season deal, a source told MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi Sunday night. The team has not confirmed the report.
Scherzer, 37, is a free agent for the first time since signing a seven-year, $ 210 million contract with the Nationals after the 2014 season.
The right-hander won two Cy Young Awards and a World Series in Washington, threw two hitless games and a 20-strikeout game and posted a 2.75 ERA with 1,699 strikeouts in 1,297 innings. Scherzer finished in the top five in the Cy Young voting in six of those seven years, including a third place in 2021.
The Missouri native is one of 10 pitchers with three Cy Young Awards. The exclusive group includes Hall of Famers such as Randy Johnson, Steve Carlton, Greg Maddux, Sandy Koufax, Tom Seaver, Jim Palmer and Pedro Martínez, as well as Roger Clemens, Clayton Kershaw and Scherzer.
Scherzer also had his 3,000th strikeout of his career on Sept. 12, becoming the club’s 19th member.
Scherzer was traded to the Dodgers in mid-2021 and continued his dominance in Los Angeles, posting a 7-0 record with a 1.98 ERA, 89 strikeouts and just eight walks in 68.1 innings for the Dodgers. In all, Scherzer posted a 2.46 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP, career-best records.
Scherzer began his path in professional baseball with the D-backs after Arizona took him with the 11th overall pick in the 2006 draft. After two seasons with the D-backs, he was traded to the Tigers in a three-team move. in December 2009 that also featured the Yankees.
Scherzer became an ace in Detroit, helping the Tigers reach the 2012 World Series and winning his first Cy Young the following year.
.