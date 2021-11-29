MESSI O LEWANDOWSKI: The 2021 Ballon d’Or 2021 schedule in Mexico and Latin America

Lionel Messi or Robert Lewandowski? The day finally arrived. This Monday, November 29, the ceremony of the Ballon d’Or 2021 in the city of Paris. And so that you do not miss any details, here we leave the schedules in Latin America.

Organize your times well, which is one of those unmissable events in the world of football. Fortunately, it won’t be time to wake up so early. The accommodation lends itself to fully enjoying the event of France Football in which, if nothing strange happens, we will have Lionel Messi or Robert Lewandowski as the winner.

It is important to mention that not only the Men’s Ballon d’Or is awarded. Let’s remember that we will also have the Kopa Trophy (best U21 talent of the year), Yashin trophy (best goalkeeper of the year) and the Women’s Golden Ball.

SCHEDULES – GOLDEN BALL 2021

➦ Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 1:30 pm.

➤ Colombia, Ecuador and Peru: 2:30 pm.

➔ Venezuela and Bolivia: 3:30 pm.

➤ Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: 4:30 pm.

Channels (Mexico): ESPN, Star +, official channel of L’Equipe / France Football and digital media of TV Azteca.

It is worth noting that these are the times of the ceremony. The count of the nominees (they are unveiling little by little) and the red carpet will start hours before. This may be followed from the official channels and portals of France Football and L’Equipe.

Undefeated data. Lionel Messi, who is one of the most serious candidates in this edition, is the player who has won the Ballon d’Or the most times (6) in history: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019. He is followed by Cristiano Ronaldo (5).

Did you know…? Robert Lewandowski has never won the Ballon d’Or before. In 2020 he would have raised it without discussion. Unfortunately for his cause, the event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo (17), 36, and Lionel Messi (15), 34, are the players who have been nominated for the Ballon d’Or the most times. The most consistent footballers ever.