Messi asks for justice for Lewandowski: ‘They owe you the Ballon d’Or 2020’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.29.2021 16:30:49





In the midst of the controversy over the Ballon d’Or 2021 that was awarded to Lionel Messi this Monday, the Argentine player recognized the level of Robert Lewandowski and publicly committed France Football, the magazine that annually delivers the award, to which recognize the 2020 of the polish, since in that year there was no award for the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is an honor to compete with you, Robert. You deserve your Ballon d’Or, I hope France Football will give it to you, we all know that you should have won it last year and that you can have it in your home, “said Leo at the ceremony, which marked his seventh Ballon d’Or, already beating his closest competitor, Cristiano Ronaldo by two.

“He had a great year, every year he surpasses himself and shows the quality of the great striker that he is. This year he was awarded as the top scorer and I think he can continue for next year because he is exceeding more and more, “he added.

The detail of Messi has been applauded on social networksHowever, this has not prevented the discussion on the criteria used by the French magazine to choose the winner. It is emphasized that Messi won the Copa América with ArgentinaHowever, at the club level he did not obtain a relevant trophy with Barcelona; on the other hand, Lewandowski broke a historical record of Gerd Müller in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, in addition to the “justice” pointed out by the Argentine himself.

Votes for the Ballon d’Or 2021

Lionel Messi achieved 613 points of the 170 certified journalists who vote for the Ballon d’Or, second place was Lewy with 580 points. Behind were the Italian-Brazilian Chelsea, Jorginho, with 460 units; the Frenchman from Real Madrid, Karim Benzema, with 239; finally the also Gallic of Chelsea, N’Golo Kanté, with 186.

Consolation Prize for Lewandowski

The Pole from Bayern Munich won the award for Best Scorer of the Season, an unprecedented award that premiered in this edition. It is worth mentioning that the gunner accumulated 65 goals in 2020 and 58 in 2021, more than any other in Europe.

Lewandowski congratulated Messi

Although he could not hide his disappointed face when he knew he was displaced by the Flea, Lewy congratulated the Argentine on social networks and Alexia Putellas, winner of the Women’s Ballon d’Or. In addition, he thanked all his teammates for allowing him to win the Best Scorer award.