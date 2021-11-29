Megan Fox steals the eyes again with her ‘spicy’ swimsuit (Photo)

The famous actress, Megan fox, popular for being the protagonist in the first two installments of Transformers and considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, she has once again pampered her followers.

Although she has been in small projects in recent years, the 35-year-old actress and model will make a triumphant return by joining the cast of the fourth installment of ‘The Indestructibles’ alongside Sylvester Stallone and 50 cent.

Megan Fox uploaded a photo in which she posed in a miniskirt and a tiny black swimsuit, showing off her long legs and toned abdomen, sparking thousands of likes in a matter of minutes.

His more than 13 million followers on Instagram They did not wait and they have already recorded their more than 300 thousand likes in less than 15 minutes, in addition, it has thousands of comments. Without a doubt, Megan Fox continues to be in the hearts of millions.