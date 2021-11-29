Megan Fox poses in a miniskirt and shows off her toned abdomen | Photo: Special

The actress famous Megan Fox, as every time she appears on social networks, once again dazzled posing with a cute mini skirt, photograph with which he showed his abdomen toned, and his most loyal followers did not take long to comment on the image of the american model.

Megan Denise Fox is one of the most imposing celebrities in the Internet, each uploading a new photo reaches thousands of hearts and comments in a few minutes, this time it was no exception because it shows all its beauty in a green color set.

The recognized as Mikaela Banes in the famous movie Transformers, without a doubt once again breaks the internet with a series of two Photographs, is a clear example of elegance and sensuality while Megan Fox always gives it a jovial touch.

Megan Fox has 35 years of age and although she is not an actress who appears continuously in blockbuster films, she has managed to maintain her popularity through social networks, she has also called the spotlight with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, the 31-year-old rapper.

Since Megan Fox started dating that famous U.S who already has a daughter with another partner, has received countless criticisms about her change of style more urban and rocker, but, who has not adapted his look to the style of the groom, throw the first stone.

The native of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States this time wears a miniskirt that matches her jacket, with its now traditional long sleeves that almost cover Megan Fox’s hands, both garments are the same color, one tone dark green super divine.

The color of your outfit It is referred to as a trend in autumn, below you can see a tiny top in a black color, which makes it a very elegant and youthful outfit, to finish it wears some shoes discovered of the same color.

Bodhi Ransom’s mother, Noah Shannon and Journey River Green children she had from her marriage to the American actor Brian Austin Green With whom she was married from 2010 to 2020, she poses from a dining room and declares: “They don’t know everything that this table saw.”

“Queen”, “Perfection”, “You make my life, thank you very much” and “Marry me” are just some of the comments that Megan Fox received in Instagram, where he shared two photographs posing with his outfit color green and where she wore spectacular legs as well as an enviable abdomen.