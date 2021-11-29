Meet Riko Shibata, the brand new wife of Nicolas Cage 21 years younger

The actor Nicolas Cage, is recognized for his talent in front of the cameras, the same one that has stood out in films such as “Goodbye to Las Vegas”, “Mandy”, “Contra Cara”, “The Sinister Cult” and “60 Seconds” , among other. The 57-year-old American has decided to bet on marriage again. And the union has been a bit controversial on social media.

It turns out that it is the fifth time that Cage waits for a couple at the altar, this time the lucky one is Miss Riko Shibata, only 26 years old, which makes a quite long difference and has given rise to talk on the portals. There is no age for love, and for Hollywood celebrities this is almost a mantra.

The life of the actor with an Oscar award for best actor has been very busy since he decided to move to Japan, there he met Riko, and twelve months have been enough for him to know that he wanted to share with her in marriage. The 26-year-old Japanese woman was not a celebrity, not even famous before she was in a relationship with Nicolas Cage. His face began to appear on the portals after they were seen together in New Orleans, and the paparazzi took some pictures of them.