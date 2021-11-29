Meet Riko Shibata, the brand new wife of Nicolas Cage 21 years younger
The actor Nicolas Cage, is recognized for his talent in front of the cameras, the same one that has stood out in films such as “Goodbye to Las Vegas”, “Mandy”, “Contra Cara”, “The Sinister Cult” and “60 Seconds” , among other. The 57-year-old American has decided to bet on marriage again. And the union has been a bit controversial on social media.
It turns out that it is the fifth time that Cage waits for a couple at the altar, this time the lucky one is Miss Riko Shibata, only 26 years old, which makes a quite long difference and has given rise to talk on the portals. There is no age for love, and for Hollywood celebrities this is almost a mantra.
The life of the actor with an Oscar award for best actor has been very busy since he decided to move to Japan, there he met Riko, and twelve months have been enough for him to know that he wanted to share with her in marriage. The 26-year-old Japanese woman was not a celebrity, not even famous before she was in a relationship with Nicolas Cage. His face began to appear on the portals after they were seen together in New Orleans, and the paparazzi took some pictures of them.
Nicolás Cage married for the fifth time! The 57-year-old actor married Riko Shibata, 26, on Feb. 16 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/b1yweGUUmA
– Raúl Brindis (@raulbrindis)
March 6, 2021
This wedding theme is nothing new for Nicolas, since it is his fifth wedding. The previous wives of the American actor were: Alice Kim, Lisa Marie Presley, Patricia Arquette and Erika Koike.
One of the news that was known about the commitment between Riko and Cage was that they agreed on it in a FaceTime video call, because they were at a distance. Even the detail that attracted the most attention was that Nicolas sent the ring via international mail.