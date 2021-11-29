Matt Damon’s memes overshadow Perseverance on Mars

02/19/2021 00:15 h.



The vehicle Perseverance has landed in Mars this Thursday and has already shown the first images upon arrival on the red planet.

After successfully overcoming the “seven minutes of terror“which involved traversing its thin atmosphere and descending into the rocky surface from Jezero crater, NASA confirmed the success of the mission.

Landing

The rover touched Martian soil at about 3:56 p.m. Eastern United States (8:56 p.m. Spanish time), according to the space agency American, and becomes the fifth of these vehicles to explore the planet neighbour. His mission, to discover signs of life in the past.

Five minutes after landing on Mars, Perseverance was ready to begin his exploration after sending the first picture of the Martian surface that it registers, later published on the robot’s official Twitter account accompanied by the message: “Hello World. My first look at what will be my forever home“.

Memes

Despite everything, social networks have not paid as much attention to the photo as to humor. There are many who have remembered the movie Mars, starring Matt Damon.

The actor has become a trend for all the memes that have circulated. The imagination of users has overshadowed the mission, at least online.

Memes about Matt Damon and the arrival on Mars

