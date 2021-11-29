Matt Damon sells Pacific Palisades mansion for $ 18 million

In one of the most expensive Pacific Palisades deals of the year, Matt Damon has sold his Zen-inspired retreat in the Riviera neighborhood for $ 18 million.

The buyer, according to records, is television executive Ann Sarnoff, who became Warner Bros. ‘first female CEO in 2019.

Damon, the Oscar-winning actor who starred in the 2021 films “Stillwater” and “The Last Duel,” had been offering the architectural abode all year long, originally listing it for $ 21 million in January, or $ 6. million more than he paid for it in 2012. He moved to the East Coast in 2018, paying $ 16.7 million for an apartment in Brooklyn.

At 13,500 square feet on two-thirds of an acre, your Palisades home has a little more space. It was designed by Grant Kirkpatrick, founding partner of Los Angeles-based architecture studio KAA Design, who brought a tropical flair with warm wood, natural stone and Asahi glass throughout three floors.

A 35-foot atrium under mahogany ceilings serves as the centerpiece of the home. In addition, there are seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a games room, a projection room, a massage room, a wine cellar, a bar, an office and a gym.

Lounges and terraces surround a pool at the rear. The resort-style space, topped by palm trees, also features a spa, waterfall, koi pond and a children’s play area.

Damon, 51, is one of the highest grossing actors of all time. He has appeared regularly in movies since his 1988 debut in “Mystic Pizza,” with prominent roles in “Saving Private Ryan,” “The Departed,” the “Bourne” franchise, and “Good Will Hunting,” for which he won an Oscar. to the best original script.

Eric Haskell of the Agency was the agent in charge of the sale of the property. Santiago Arana and Laura Finley, also from Agency, represented the buyer.

If you want to read this article in Spanish, click here