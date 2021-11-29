Mark Wahlberg has the world’s most complicated Patek Philippe, but our wrists are not worthy of wearing it

Anyone who minimally knows the figure of Mark Wahlberg, even if it is because of his adventures on the big screen, he knows that the American actor is prone to take advantage of his vast fortune to give yourself tributes whenever you find the opportunity. Like many other Hollywood celebrities, let’s go.

More specifically, Wahlberg enjoys spending (or investing, depending on how you look at it) in two specific departments: luxury motor, with a garage full of four-wheel icons from the most important firms in this industry, and in that of the watches … also high-class, of course. Surprises? None from us.

If we immerse ourselves in his collection of hairpieces, we can verify that his catalog includes, in addition to references such as Rolex Daytona Platinum with diamond bezel and dial He also owns John Legend, a nice series of Patek Philippe models. Among them, references 5990 / 1R and 5711 / 1300A of the Nautilus, the jewel of the Swiss manufacture. Investing in classics is always a good idea.

This love of Mark Wahlberg by the luxury watchmaking firm founded in 1839 has given him an advantage impossible for any other mortal to conceive: becoming the owner of the second most complicated specimen in the house. A very exclusive model that only the most frequent customers can access. Indeed, the chances of having one like it have just been buried underground.

The specimen we refer to is the Sky Moon Tourbillon ‘Haut Artisanat’, one of the most recent releases from Patek Philippe. This model was born as a result of Haut Artisanat 2021, an exhibition that celebrated the brand’s heritage from June 16 to 26 and which also served as a reason to launch six new handmade models. Among them, the one who recently tied Mark Wahlberg to his left wrist.