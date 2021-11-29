Mariah Carey plans to launch an autobiographical series about her career

After his participation in the last season of Luis Miguel, the series, Mariah Carey plans to launch an autobiographical series about her musical career under the direction of Lee Daniels, director of Precious 2009. However, there are no more details about the production yet.

Mexico City, November 28 (However) .- The versatile singer Mariah Carey plan the launching of a autobiographical series about his career, his life beyond the stage and his musical roots, this production could be directed by Lee Daniels.

Through a radio station in the United States, the interpreter of the Christmas song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” confessed that she wanted to work on a production to publicize her life on and off the stage.

The idea would arise after the singer will participate in the last season of the series of Luis Miguel for Netflix, Carey also published a book titled The Meaning of Mariah Carey In 2020, in this publication she tells the story that surrounds her, from her childhood to the personal situations and projectors she has in mind and her current situation in music.

The series could be in charge of director Lee Daniels who is the creator of the film nominated for the Oscar for “best picture” in 2010, Precious, same in which Carey had a small participation.

Mariah Carey is an American pop singer, songwriter, music producer, and actress. Under the direction of Columbia Records executive producer Tommy Mottola, Carey released her self-titled debut album, “Mariah Carey” in 1990. Four singles were released from it that reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In addition, Mariah participated in various film and television productions such as Looking for a girlfriend, The shine of a star, You don’t mess with the Zohan alongside Adam Sandler, and most recently in Luis Miguel, the series for Netflix.

So far the singer and actress has not given more details about her biographical series.