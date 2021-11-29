Mare, soul in torture – Rosa Belmonte – Libertad Digital

Kate winslet It must be a bit hake, but seeing it in Mare of Easttown it is blessed glory. Also in Ammonite, even if the movie is a horror. I guess it’s the absolute lack of chemistry with Saoirse Ronan. Because with Gemma Jones (who was also his mother, but kinder, in Sense and Sensibility, has it all). As a friend says, we’ve already seen Frances McDormand poop in a bucket and Kate Winslet pee on the beach. What else can this film season offer us? I say it must be a little hake because of the eternal theme of Woody Allen. It suited him that Allen had already written his memoirs when it occurred to him to say that he regretted working with Polanski and Allen. He recounted in his memoirs that Timothé Chalamet donated the salary of A rainy day in New York to have a better chance of winning the Oscar. Winslet, who seemed smarter, matched Polanski and Allen. He doesn’t know what “the hell” he was doing when he was shooting with them. She swallows the bullshit about Allen, when even the psychiatrist’s son, Moses Farrow, has told how crazy his mother is.

It’s already over Mare of Easttown (HBO). And what a series, what a miniseries. I think the best of the year. A series that could seem like one thing to start with and was another. The who killed Erin? Was it who killed Laura Palmer? but without the loqueras of David lynch. What an adult plot (that also happens in The Split, is that it has noses that we have to admire adults entertaining us on TV). The script of Brad Ingelsby It’s fabulous, it’s not a crude series of mysterious crimes in a seedy town where teenage mothers abound. And before he started writing, he already knew who the murderer was. Now we hope there will be a second season.

Kate Winslet in ‘Mare of Easttown’

And what actors. It is true that from the series I even stay with Jean Smart, who I like since Classy girls, where she played the stupid thing (a kind of Rose in The golden girls). AND Julianne Nicholson since I saw her in Ally mcbeal with her freckled face, which looks better when you’re young. They gave their aunt a mother Jacqueline bisset, that yes is a bitch. Your Lori in Mare of Easttown it is prodigious. And what to say about Guy Pearce, to who before Memento I already saw in The McGregor saga. And yes, he was already with Kate Winslet in Mildred Pearce, that television renovation of Soul in tortureby Joan Crawford. Of course, the Michael Curtiz movie was called in the original Mildred Pierce. Alma en torment is one of those bombastic names so given to Spanish translations. But one that goes very well for poor Mare (Kate Winslet), a woman who is a police officer and is investigating a crime but, above all, has lost a son.

From now on, some gutting may escape me. At least, saying that chapter seven, the last one, leaves you with a good taste in your mouth. As soon as the episode begins, after ten minutes, okay, you know there has to be some surprise, because it can’t be that everything has been resolved and there is still so much footage left. And since we have become fond of Mare and his family, we like that they do well. In fact, that scene of Kate Winslet laughing in the car after a funeral in which the widower confesses in public that he had something with his mother (Jean Smart) is such a happiness activator. like Lydia Lozano suddenly starting to dance the chuminero. As her daughter tells Mare (and the same goes for Winslet), Easttown is a better place because she is there. Even if it is a soul in torture.