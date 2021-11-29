Mare of Easttown: Kate Winslet and the rest

ANDn the series what is told is as important as the secrets, some of them terrible, that their characters hide. Kate Winslet had to keep one of them related to the character of Ryan Ross played by Cameron Mann, on whom the family plot of ‘Mare of Easttown’ pivots. As the 46-year-old ‘Titanic’ actress has confessed, when she read the script (in June 2018) she had to keep her mouth shut to her teenage children, in particular chapter 7, where one of the main enigmas is unraveled. “I share everything that has to do with my work with them and they often ask me questions. They love it, they are really fascinated with what I do and they bring cool and interesting things.” But in the case of the demons in the life of Detective Mare Sheehan, played by Winslet, she didn’t want them to know anything about her. Her husband, Edward Abel Smith, knew the scenes, so to keep the mystery safe, they both spoke in whispers so they couldn’t hear a single word of the content. “It has been very difficult to keep them out,” said Winslet, who was “relieved” when HBO Max finally aired the series in early 2021 and the secret about Ryan came to light.

‘Mare of Easttown’ has been one of the series that has made the deepest impression this year. First for the role of its protagonist, an excellent Kate Winslet who gets into the shoes of a detective for whom everything seems to go wrong. Both his family life and his police work, unable to turn an old case around, as well as his love relationships, do not finish working. The hostile people of the deep America (Pennsylvania) where he lives do not seem his best ally; some of her neighbors scold her, in her close circle they set traps for her, no one tells the truth. There is little light, it is very cold and it does not seem that your neighbors are having a great time. Mare’s life is leaking everywhere. Former local basketball legend, he is going through a deep depression. A traumatic event follows her; It’s blocked. It is impossible not to get carried away by the hardships of this truthful and knocked out woman, with whom one suffers in every setback and is enjoyed when, only sometimes, a victory is scored. Kate Winslet is a textbook anti-heroine, devoid of epic, a simple woman who fights unsuccessfully to be happy and to scare away her ghosts.

favorite at the awards

On HBO they have been ready. As with another popular title on the platform, the ravishing ‘Succession’, they decided to pique viewers’ interest with weekly rations instead of releasing all the episodes of the season at once. In this way, the phenomenon has been developing little by little thanks to a promotion that is as effective as it is old, word of mouth. The recommendation of a friend or relative with whom you share likes usually works in these cases where success is not assured in advance, and you start with uncertainty. Likewise, the series cleverly escapes from the archetypal thriller and emphasizes the human aspect. Everything matters: the complicated relationship between its characters, life in a community that does not come out of a mental and economic bump, the value of motherhood, as well as the inevitable dose of action. It does not seem strange that the miniseries has won three statuettes at the 2021 Emmy Awards: Best Leading Actress (Kate Winslet), Best Supporting Actor (Evan Peters) and Best Supporting Actress (Julianne Nicholson).

All the plots of this crime drama – in which Detective Mare Sheehan investigates a strange murder at a crucial moment in her life – seem to culminate in the first season. Last summer, its creator, Brad Ingelsby, responded like this to the possibility of a second part: “If we can find a plot that is so brilliant, that does justice to the characters and continues the story in an organic and surprising, I’d love to do it, I just don’t know what the story is. That’s the problem right now. ” For her part, Kate Winslet agrees that the miniseries is a priori “closed” and that the return of this feisty detective who, like her people, tries to raise her head is not expected. However, he leaves a door open as long as a proposal is at least as “surprising and exciting” as the one he had in hand. “Then we would have a talk,” says the actress, who more than anything fears that “the personal journey” of her character is not up to the task. And it ends in an ambiguous way, without clarifying if there will be more ‘Mare of Easttown’: “I do not have it in mind right now, but I love Mare. If we could offer him a great season I would consider it very seriously.”

