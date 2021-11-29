Luis Olivas would be the surprise in the call of the ‘Tata’ Martino for the friendly of Mexico vs. chili

The competition for Chivas de Guadalajara but several of his footballers could continue to see activity. It is the case of Luis Olivas, the central defender who stood out throughout the semester and would be one of the surprises in the call for Gerardo Martino for the friendly of Mexico vs. chili next December 8.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Opening of the MX League

This was reported by the Mediotiempo portal reporter, Enrique Villar, who noted the name of the rojiblanco defender as one of the many new faces that TRI will have against ‘La Roja’. “Gerardo Martino’s list for the friendly against Chile will have some surprises !! One of them is LUIS OLIVAS, Chivas player”, the communicator wrote on his Twitter account.

And it is that the 21-year-old defender has become a “caudillo” in the group of Michel Leaño. Despite the fact that an injury kept him out of the field in the last days of the Apertura, Olivas returned in the best way and made a place in the center of the rojiblancos’ defense.

He was one of the collectors in the penalty shootout in which the Flock fell to him Puebla in the playoff match. His great corner collection was one of the best of the entire batch and surprised locals and strangers. From there to adding one more characteristic to his repertoire in a player who has a great future looming.

With Chivas this tournament played 11 games, and in all of them he started from the beginning. That is why it will not be strange that the Argentine coach called him to the friendly against Chile where he will present an alternative team. However, Olivas is not a coincidence, and from now on he could aspire to get on the Eliminatorial list, and why not, among those summoned to the Qatar World Cup.