List of deodorants with benzene that would cause cancer, do you use any?

Israel Garcia Reyes

This day it was announced that the American multinational company The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) is voluntarily recalling several of its deodorants due to a carcinogenic chemical they contain.

The substance contained in their products is benzene, classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to this substance can trigger diseases such as leukemia, bone marrow cancer and blood disorders, and it was found in deodorants mainly of this brand.

For its part, P&G said consumers should properly dispose of affected products, ensuring that customers can receive a refund.

In turn, the company stressed that so far there is no report of people with problems for these items, as noted by AS USA, and it was reported that the rest of the products can continue to be used without problem.

This is the list of deodorants detected with benzene:

Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12 / 6oz

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12 / 3.8oz

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12 / 3.8oz

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12 / 3.8oz

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12 / 4.9oz

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12 / 4.9oz

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin PackSecret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12 / 6oz

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12 / 4oz

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12 / 3.8oz

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12 / 3.8oz

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12 / 3.8oz

Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12 / 3.8oz

Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12 / 3.8oz

Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12 / 3.8oz

Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

Finally, it was reported that people who experience a health problem that may be related to the use of these products should consult a specialist.

PHOTO: El Diario de Chihuahua