Lionel Messi picked up his ‘last’ Pichichi; ‘I don’t know if they’ll beat me’

AFP

Madrid / 11.29.2021 08:28:40





The Argentine star of Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi, declared himself “happy” to pick up his eighth prize Pichichi to the best scorer of the Spanish League 2020/2021, ensuring that he does not know “if we will see someone who surpasses” this mark.

“For me it is an honor be in the history of The league, for getting my eighth Pichichi“, said Messi, on video during the delivery this Monday of the awards granted by the Marca newspaper to the best of the 2020/2021 league season.

In his last year in the Spanish championship defending the jersey of the Barcelona, Messi scored 30 goals in 35 games conquering this trophy Pichichi to the best scorer in the championship, for the eighth time, the fifth in a row.

The trophy for the best league scorer last season joins those achieved in the campaigns 2009-10, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20.

“It seemed crazy I recently equaled (Telmo) Zarra and in the end I was able to overcome him and I am very happy, “said the Argentine player.

Messi made reference to the mythical Spanish player of the Athletic Bilbao Telmo Zarra, winner of six trophies’Pichichi‘for the best league gunner between the 1944/45 and 1952/53 seasons, a mark that no one could beat until the arrival of the Argentine star.

“I do not know if we will see it or not someone who surpasses me“, said Messi, who on Monday afternoon could continue to expand his record as one of the nominees for the Golden Ball.