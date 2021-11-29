Liga MX: The semifinals at the moment, Opening 2021

This week the Apertura 2021 league officially began in Liga MX with their quarterfinal duels. Eight teams are still looking to get their ticket to the semifinal and continue in the race for the title. The “away goal” rule no longer counts as a tiebreaker and this helped Atlas and Tigres advance to the next round. Now, those of the UANL are waiting for León or Puebla for their next round match.



Semifinals at the time of Liga MX

Atlas vs Pumas, Semifinal

The red-black team managed to leave the BBVA field alive. Diego Cocca and his team members again demonstrated why Atlas was the best defense and one of the best visitors of the tournament. Now, the fans of La Academia dream of seeing their team again in a semifinal duel and approaching the final series for the championship. The Pumas achieved the surprise and beat América in the second duel of the Capital Classical against the Eagles. National University once again becomes the ‘Black Horse’ and could reach the final, just as it did in the 2020 Guardians.

Tigres vs Puebla, Liga MX

Tigres managed to value their local status and took the victory on the ‘Volcán’ court. In his first tournament, Miguel Herrera already managed to put the UANL team within the top four in the standings. Now, they are one step away from reaching the grand final. The ‘Larcaboys’ took advantage of the locality in Puebla and are now very close to reaching a semifinal. Camoteros continue to surprise locals and strangers, endorsing the good work of the coaching staff and footballers.