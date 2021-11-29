Liga MX: Defined Semifinals of the Apertura 2021

The quarterfinals in the 2021 Apertura of the MX League concluded and we already have the four teams who will go in search of a ticket to the grand final. The Pumas got the surprise and they left out America, the general leader during the regular phase of the semester. Now, the auriazules the faces will be seen with Atlas to define the first finalist. In the other side, We will see Tigres and León see their faces face each other on the other side of the key.and. Those of the UANL want to start the post-Ricardo Ferretti era with a title and this is a good opportunity, while the ‘Panzas Verdes’ continue to dream big despite the absence of Ignacio Ambriz as coach.

Liga MX Semifinals, Apertura 2021

Atlas vs Pumas, Semifinal

The rojinegros ended up tying their tie against the Rayados de Monterrey. Nevertheless, the people of Guadalajara advanced with the regulations in hand, since the position in the table gave them the tiebreaker criterion in favor of being able to continue their way in the big party. In the other side, the Pumas managed to defeat their own ghosts and eliminated America with a resounding victory on the Azteca Stadium field. Those led by Andrés Lillini now dream of returning to a final and going for the title that escaped them in the 2020 Guardians. The last time these two teams met in a tie of this type, it was during the Apertura 2004 when the auriazules won their fourth title in their history.

Leon vs Tigres, Liga MX

Feline duel in the other semifinal of Mexican soccer. Both León and Tigres reached this stage thanks to their position in the table. Now, only one of them will be able to reach the grand final. The emerald team was the champion of the ancestor tournament and they seek to repeat and be crowned in December. In the other side, those of the UANL managed to get a complicated tie against the ‘Warriors’ after winning in the ‘Volcán’. Both teams are experiencing their first tournament under the command of their respective coach.

