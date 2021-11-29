Leonardo DiCaprio’s improvised scene in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood | Famous

Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of the most recognized actors of the last decades with six Oscar nominations, being the one obtained by ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, directed by Quentin Tarantino, the most recent.

The 2019 film portrays the story of actor Rick Dalton, a Hollywood television star whose career is on the decline and needs a major role to rise again in the industry.

At the same time, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ is set at the time of the murder of Sharon Tate, Rick Dalton’s neighbor in the film, by the Manson family.

According to director Quentin Tarantino, there is a scene in the film that was improvised by Leonardo DiCaprio and was left in the final cut of the tape.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s impromptu scene in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

There is a moment in the film when Rick Dalton has trouble memorizing the lines of the script for ‘Lancer’, a western in which he plays a villain.

Dalton needs to prove that he is a relevant star in Hollywood, but he is unable to properly film the scene and repeatedly forgets the dialogue.

After stumbles during filming, Rick Dalton returns to his trailer and experiences an emotional meltdown in which he throws objects, yells at himself in the mirror and cries while sitting on a couch.

It’s one of the most remembered scenes from ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, and according to Quentin Tarintino, that moment was improvised by Leonardo DiCaprio.

“It wasn’t actually in the script, so we never rehearsed it or anything. Leo had a whole thing armed. At some point it was like, ‘Look, I have to screw it up during the’ Lancer ‘sequence, okay? And when I do, I need to have a real crisis of conscience about it and I have to go back from there, ‘”the director told IndieWire.

Tarantino filmed two scenes. One of them was in the script with Rick Dalton yelling at the television for his trailer and the second is the one that appears in the movie.

The director said he was inspired by Robert DeNiro’s performance in ‘Taxi Driver’ to recreate the scene and those were the instructions he gave to DiCaprio before improvising, who “had never seen so nervous.”

“I think I described it exactly like this, I think we shot it exactly like this: It has to be like Travis Bickle when he’s alone in his apartment,” Tarantino explained.

Leonardo DiCaprio said that he has had days like that in his career; however, he has never reached a crisis similar to that of Rick Dalton.

DiCaprio’s work on another Tarantino movie

The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ scene isn’t the only time Leonardo DiCaprio has shown his histrionic abilities in a Quentin Tarantino film.

There’s a sequence from ‘Djago Unchained’ where the actor actually cut his hand off after hitting a table and bled, but he never got out of character.