Leonardo DiCaprio spreads a petition to protect the Galapagos islands

Leonardo Dicaprio promotes the creation of a corridor that connects the islands Galapagos with other marine protected areas of the eastern tropical pacific ocean. The American actor asked his Instagram followers on July 1, 2021 to sign a petition so that the governments from Ecuador, Costa Rica, Colombia and Panama pledge to protect this area from the ocean.

On social networks, DiCaprio celebrated the announcement of Panama to expand its marine protected area known as Coiba mountain range. With this measure, 30% of the waters of this country they will be under protection.

By spreading this News, the actor took the opportunity to ask Ecuador, Colombia and Costa Rica to follow the example of Panama, to ensure the conservation of resources in the area.

In the petition spread by DiCaprio it is explained that the tropical east pacific ocean is a region that covers more than two million square kilometers within the protected areas of these four nations.

The islands Galapagos, in Ecuador; island of Coconut, in Costa Rica; Malpelo, in Colombia, and Coiba, in Panama they were declared as natural heritage by Unesco due to its economic importance, environmental and cultural.

The great biodiversity that these harbor is in danger due to fishing in their exteriors. Migratory species as sharks are some of the most threatened. With this measure that promotes DiCaprio It seeks to reduce the pressure exerted by these activities about marine fauna.

This becomes more important in this time of the year which is when the fleets Asian and foreign to the outside of the Galapagos Islands.

So far, more than 16 600 people have signed the petition issued by DiCaprio. The actor has more than 48 million followers On Instagram.