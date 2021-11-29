León vs Puebla: where and at what time to see the second leg of the quarterfinal of the Liga MX

Both teams will define the second semifinal (Photos: Club León – Puebla FC)

The Liguilla is at its highest point. América and Monterrey have already ended their participation after being eliminated by Pumas and Atlas, respectively. Now, Puebla is one step away from becoming the third semifinalist of the Mexican soccer tournament, but first he will have the difficult task of getting into the Nou Camp and keep your lead on the global scoreboard.

Today, the team of Lion directed by Ariel holan will receive at home Puebla and will seek to match the score or win so that you can get your ticket to the phase of semifinals of Aztec football.

The camotero team hit first on the scoreboard with a 2-1 victory at their own home last Thursday night. Despite the fact that the Guanajuato team began by winning the score, those led by Nicolas Larcamón they replaced themselves and turned the cartons over.

Puebla celebrates one of its two goals against León, last Thursday (Photo: Hilda Ríos / EFE)

Where to see the León vs Puebla?

Date: November 28, 2021

Place: Nou Camp

Hour: 20:05 hrs Central Mexico

Transmission: Fox Sports

The Angelopolis team is motivated after the positive result it achieved on the field of the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Puebla remains firm as the “black horse” of the competition, however, they must also be cautious in the Bajío, because a tie in the global scoreboard would leave out the Big party to the team of The fringe.

However, the emerald squad does not show up with the best credentials at home, because throughout the tournament, Lion played eight times on the court of Nou Camp, won three times, tied three and lost two games.

“We were efficient in the defensive phase and they did not find the depth that characterizes them”Larcamón pointed out at the end of the first leg match against the Fiera. “Now a very important result has been obtained and it must be ratified there (León). It was a very demanding match and the ambitions are the same, also on a visit and are to play an open match and ratify the classification ”, he concluded.

Nicolás Larcamón hopes to play his first semifinal since he arrived on the Puebla bench (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

For his part, Holan was passive about the return match and after falling in the capital of Puebla, he pointed out that the qualification to the next round will depend on themselves. “Everything depends on us and this disadvantage will not allow us to relax, we have to take advantage of that obligation to improve our performance, “said the South American strategist at a press conference.

Curiously, the last time that both teams met in a league was a year ago, during the 2020 Apertura. In this series, León advanced to the semifinals. In the first leg, from Puebla, the local team took victory 2-1. But from the Capital of Footwear, La Fiera signed his pass with a score of 2-0.

During their last five meetings, prior to this series, the balance has tipped slightly in favor of emeralds with three victories and two games won in favor of Puebla. Eight goals in favor of León and five against.

Ariel Holan hopes to give a somersault to the global (Photo: Buda Mendes / EFE)

Lion: the feline set requires a minimum of one tie on the aggregate scoreboard, since his position in the general table would give him access to the next round.

Puebla: the camoteros they only need to win on aggregate to access the next level. A tie on aggregate, or a loss, would knock them out of the competition.

The winner of this series will face the qualifier that results from the match between Tigers and Saints in the second semifinal of the tournament.

