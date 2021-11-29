León vs Puebla: Pérez Durán did not score a penalty in favor of La Franja

Editorial Mediotiempo

Puebla, Puebla / 11/28/2021 21:52:55





Controversy at the Nou Camp! That was what happened in the game of Round of the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2021 Come in Leon and Puebla, after Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán will not score a penalty in favor of the Puebla team in the first half of the match.

It was the 17th minute of the match when in a play to attack La Franja, Andrés Mosquera pushed and pulled Guillermo Martínez’s shirt when he tried to finish inside the area after a series of rebounds and a shot by Araujo that Cota rejected.

* The play can be seen after the 17th second of the following video.

In accordance with Felipe Ramos Rizo, this action was a “Penalty in favor of Puebla that Pérez does not sanction”. Despite the action, the VAR did not intervene because with the passage of seconds the foul was not reviewed, with which La Franja could have gone ahead on the scoreboard.

Min 19 t-shirt pull to Martínez, penalty in favor of Puebla that Perez does not sanction. – Felipe Ramos Rizo (@ramosrizo) November 29, 2021

It was the 25th minute that León took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the scoring of Angel Mena, who took advantage of an oversight in Puebla’s small area to send the ball to the back of the goal.