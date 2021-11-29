León ends Puebla’s hopes and enters the semifinals

Angel Mena appeared at the right time. With a double from the Ecuadorian, who had not scored since Matchday 8, Lion won 2-0 (3-2 aggregate) to advance to the semifinal of the Opening 2021.

The Casa de la Fiera experienced the meeting in a big way and did not stop encouraging in the 100 minutes that the meeting lasted. The calm that transmitted Ariel holan the León stadium was missing. Crazy.

That Puebla and his effusive technician Nicolas Larcamón that was shown in the first leg of the quarterfinals, was not seen tonight. The Argentine was crestfallen, his hands in his pants pockets. Maybe hunch.

Incredibly, in a throw-in the ball reached the center of the area. It seemed that Lucas maia I would take it out, but no, the ball reached up Angel Mena and the Ecuadorian did not miss the defender’s error to open the scoring at 25 ‘.

The touchdown was a blow to the spirits of La Franja. The game was charged on one side and although Nicolás Larcamón’s tried, there were no dangerous arrivals.

At 80 ‘, after a revised hand in the VAR, Ángel Mena signed his double and sentenced the Esmeraldas pass to the anteroom of Mexican soccer.

In a reissue of the end of the Closing 2019, Lion and tigers faces will be seen again. Only one will advance. Ariel Holan or Miguel Herrera, the two technicians who live their first season with their respective team.

The Puebla thing, everything was in a pleasant dream, but the reality and the economy of the workforce was imposed again.