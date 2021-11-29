Kourtney Kardashian spends quality time with her kids on a fun ski trip

!Kourtney kardashian celebrated Thanksgiving by skiing! The 42-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star took her three children skiing on vacation, while she and her famous family spent time together during a snowy getaway in the mountains.

“I love the snow (can’t tell from the first photo),” Kardashian wrote on Instagram, posting photos of herself with her children Mason and Penelope wearing their ski gear. Later, the proud mother snuggled under a blanket with the children, as they enjoyed the snow-covered place.

The Poosh founder shares her three children with her 38-year-old ex Scott Disick, whom she dated on and off from 2006 to 2015.

Kourtney and Penelope also took a look at their Thanksgiving feast from their joint TikTok account, showing the great variety and a decorated Christmas tree in the video, which was set to the song “Thanksgiving Song” by Michael J. Murphy. .

The mogul’s fiancé, Travis Barker, did not appear to be present on this trip, as he did not appear on any of his social media.

The musician proposed to Kourtney on October 17 at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California, with a grand decoration of hundreds of red roses and candles.

According to a source from People magazine, the proposal was a “complete surprise” to the reality star.

“Travis told his family that he planned to propose, but they were all great at keeping it a secret. The Rosewood is his favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel,” the source said. “That’s why Travis proposed there. It’s a very special place for them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there.”

According to a source, Disick, Kourtney’s ex “was not happy with the engagement.”

“Scott never approved of Kourtney dating Travis. He has struggled with their relationship,” the source said. “He always had the idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together. He was quite surprised when he found out that she was dating Travis.”

Barker shares his stepdaughter Atiana, 22, his son Landon, 18, and his daughter Alabama, 15, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2008. He was also married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002.