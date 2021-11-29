Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and their TikTok family video

Everything they do Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker it is liable to become news. And it is that the fashionable couple enjoys a visibility and a fame in social networks that could well make them the couple of the year in Hollywood – unless Jen and Brad are encouraged to what everyone expects, ahem. The fact is that since the lovebirds got engaged last October, they have never stopped surprising us with their endless caresses and displays of affection … some even out of context at a friend’s wedding. Perhaps what has also helped to ‘viralize’ these two is the fact that the former businesswoman, Scott Disick, is not very willing to accept them, which has created a tense environment prone to salsa. And of course, far from hurting them, he has given them publicity.

They, meanwhile, have a great time in their multiple hangouts that already include their respective children: she brings with her to Penelope, Maison and Reign; while he has contributed to the family to Landon and Alabama, all very young and old enough to get along. Now, according to the latest material that Kourtney has shared on the joint account of TikTok he has with his daughter Penelope, there is no doubt that they have all fitted in like a charm.

A most adorable family video

In the clip we can see Penelope and the couple dance to the rhythm of the song ‘Helikopter’, so fashionable in the social network that dominates generation Z. At the end of the video, Kardashian and Barker hug and kiss while the daughter stops the recording, very much along the lines of both!

But this isn’t the only familiar image the duo have gifted us with. A weeks ago, when they got engaged, Alabama – Barker’s daughter – shared a snapshot of both on her Instagram account where she congratulated them on the moment: “Very happy for both of you, I love you!”, said the text then.

And we are sure that the family reunions and parties have only just begun, especially now that the Christmas and the Kardashians don’t miss a single event. Looking forward to December!

