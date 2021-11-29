Kendall Jenner points out the classic mom jeans that will displace skinny

After many years of occupying secondary places, today the ‘mom jeans’ have become the rock star of the denim. To a large extent they come back to life thanks to young exponents who cannot get enough of them. Kendall jenner is one of them, as is Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez or Katie Holmes. They had been key pieces in the recent collections, of course, until the pants Low-rise shots claim attention by 2022.

Even so, they will not go anywhere, since they have already passed the test of time, and Kendall jenner demonstrates it by conjugating ‘mom jeans’ with the ideal shoes. The Super model He wears them to highlight his figure in classic blue, with a white shirt cropped short sleeves and black loafers. A look carefree that he wears with his loose and straight dark hair.

Usually when Kendall jenner take these jeans prefer to do it with others wardrobe basics, hence their combinations they feel close and accessible. The ‘mom jeans’ they are ideal for wearing tennis benches, as well as loose shirts in their more traditional format or with transparencies. Long-sleeved or three-quarter-sleeved blouses in solid colors are also her favorites, as well as raincoats, in cold seasons.

Celine, Fall 2021. Celine / Gorunway.

The ‘mom jeans’ they were in high demand in collections fall-winter 2021. Alexandre Vauthier proposes them with brown suede heeled boots and shirts in neutral colors. Celine combines them with blazers, blouses cropped and white tennis shoes or ankle boots. Isabel Marant styles them with tweed jackets and V-neck patterned blouses. The possibilities to wear them in flattering ways are endless.