Kendall Jenner cries and mourns the death of one of her great friends

The American reality star Kendall jenner shared a heartbreaking note to mourn the death of the fashion designer Virgil abloh, who died of cancer on Sunday.

On Instagram, Kendall uploaded photos and video clips with the designer along with a heartfelt note.

She wrote: “I can’t believe I’m writing this. If you had the privilege of meeting Virgil, you were one of the lucky ones. He was the kindest, most positive, humble, joyful and light-filled person I have ever met. “

“He had the most wonderful way of making you feel so special. His genuine smile would warm your heart. Fighting his illness in private perfectly explains the kind of man he was, he never wanted anyone to care about him.

“We have lost a dear friend. There are no words that do justice to my feelings at this very moment, but what I can say is that I am absolutely heartbroken. for his family, his children, his wife and anyone who cared deeply for him. “

“V taught me and all of us a very important lesson, even though he knew he was short on time, was bright, kind, and full of love. we all need a bit of Virgil in us. leaves us with his influence, to create and change the world. You did exactly that, Virg. “

The 26-year-old model continued, “Our angel here on earth is now over us. I love you !!! I will miss you V. I feel blessed to have been touched by your energy. I know you are putting the best vibes in there. Rest quietly and powerfully beautiful Virgilio. until next time “.