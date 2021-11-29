Kendall Jenner cries and mourns the death of one of her great friends

Kendall jenner said: “We have lost a dear friend. There are no words that do justice to my feelings at this very moment, but what I can say is that I am absolutely heartbroken. for his family, his children, his wife and anyone who cared deeply for him. “

The American reality star Kendall jenner shared a heartbreaking note to mourn the death of the fashion designer Virgil abloh, who died of cancer on Sunday.

