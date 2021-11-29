Keanu Reeves thanked Will Smith for turning down Neo’s role in The Matrix

“This role changed my life. It was a wonderful creative experience, so playing Neo in the trilogy and now in the fourth film has had a great impact on my personal life and creatively,” said the actor. Then, looking at the camera, the interpreter addressed Smith directly. “Many thanks”.

It should be remembered that Smith, rejected the opportunity to star “Matrix” to film “Wild Wild West”Recently in an interview for GQ, Will called it his worst movie. “I do not know, ‘Wild Wild West’ is a thorn in the neck. Seeing me dressed like that … I don’t like it,” was the actor’s statement about the film that was a flop at the box office.

Keanu Reeves and the possibility of being John Constantine again

In another part of the interview with Esquire, Reeves stated that he would be willing to put himself in the shoes of the DC character again. “I love playing Constantine. John Constantine. I have played many Johns. How many Johns have I been? I don’t even know. I think there are more than ten. But anyway, I would love the opportunity to play Constantine again, ”he stated.

Constantine (2005) was directed by Francis Lawrence. In addition to the leading role in Keanu reeves, the film featured performances by Rachel Weisz as Isabel Dodson / Angela Dodson, Shia labeouf like Chas Kramer, Djimon hounsou like Midnite, Gavin rossdale like Balthazar, Peter stormare like Lucifer and Tilda swinton like Gabriel.