Keanu Reeves’ best movies according to Rotten Tomatoes

Since the eighties, Keanu Reeves has built a successful career in Hollywood. In recent years, the Matrix and John Wick sagas have earned him international acclaim and recognition from millions of fans. However, Keanu’s career path goes beyond Neo and John Wick.

Reeves has more than 100 credits as an actor in films, series and shorts. Do you want to know more about his work? We present you the 8 best movies Keanu Reeves has participated in according to Rotten Tomatoes.

# 8 The Matrix

In 1999, Keanu Reeves made his debut as Neo in The Matrix, the first film in the Wachowski sisters’ hit trilogy. This science fiction film introduced us to the Thomas Anderson / Neo journey when he discovers that everything he knows as real is really a virtual simulation

# 7 River’s Edge

When Keanu was 22 years old he gave life to Matt in River’s Edge, a crime drama film that tells us how a group of teenagers face the fact that one of their friends killed their girlfriend. The murder will cause a series of complications that will ultimately push everyone to the limit.

The movie inspired by the actual murder of 16-year-old Marcy Renee Conrad has an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

# 6 John Wick Trilogy

In 2014, the first film of John wick, which scored 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, its sequel, John Wick 2: a new day to kill, exceeded this percentage with 89%, the same rating that presumes John Wick 3: Parabellum.

The John Wick trilogy is a must on Keanu Reeves’ list of films as they crown him as one of the most talented action stars in cinema.

# 5 Maybe forever

Maybe forever presents us the complicated love story of Sasha and Marcus, two friends who had a brief romance years ago and meet again. The Netflix comedy is 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and introduces us to Keanu Reeves in a short but hilarious appearance where he plays himself and makes it clear that he is quite the heartthrob.

# 4 parenthood

Parenthood He tells us about the experiences and concerns that Gil Buckman and his sister Helen live with their children and partners. In this dramatic comedy, Keanu Reeves plays Tod Higgins, the lazy boyfriend of Julie, Helen’s daughter, who, like all the main characters in the film, experiences challenges and comical situations that make him grow and improve.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Parenthood has a rating of 91%.

# 3 Dangerous relationships

Keanu has also captivated in period films, just as he did in Dangerous relationships, a film set in 18th century France that tells us about the entanglements, betrayals and games of love orchestrated by the Marquise de Merteuil and the Viscount de Valmont. Among his intrigues, the knight Raphael Danceny (Reeves) is involved, which will even lead him to face a duel to the death for the life of his girlfriend.

The 1988 film boasts a 93% percentage and, in addition to Keanu, it presents us with a cast of renowned stars such as Glenn Close, John Malkovich, Michelle Pfeiffer and Uma Thurman.

# 2 Maximum Speed

Maximum speed immerses us in an exciting thriller starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. The 1994 film tells us the journey of policeman Jack Traven (Keanu) while trying to stop the explosion of a bomb, which will detonate if the bus driven by Annie (Sandra) slows down below 50 miles per hour.

Maximum speed is one of the most memorable action movies of the nineties and its 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes makes that clear.

# 1 Toy Story 4

In 2019, Keanu debuted in one of the most beloved and successful animated series of all time: Toy Story. The actor voiced Betty’s toy biker and stunt friend Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4, which boasts an enviable 97% rating.

