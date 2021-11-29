Justin Bieber, Maluma, Drake, Hiba Abouk, Jaden Smith or Kendall Jenner: They all say goodbye to Virgil Abloh | Fashion and Beauty

This Sunday, November 28, the fashion world dressed in mourning after learning of the death of Virgil abloh, Louis Vuitton’s male creative director and founder of Off-White. At the age of 41, cancer ended his life who had devoted body and soul to trying to change things through fashion, culture and art.

He knew how to make a place for himself on the celebrity cusp and there are many who admired him, not only in the fashion industry. He also had great friends in music. Many of them are filling the networks with goodbye messages.

Justin Bieber

“We lost a real one, rest in paradise king. @virgilabloh ❤️ ”, shared Justin Bieber in their networks. The singer was very close to the designer who was in charge of creating his wife’s wedding dress.

Pharrell

“My heart is broken. Virgil, you were a kind, generous and thoughtful creative genius. Your work as a human being and your work as a spiritual being will live forever. Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and those of the day. You are with the teacher now, shine 🙏🏾 “, shared in networks Pharrell, a musician who has always been very attached to the fashion industry.

Hailey bieber

“Virgil completely changed the way I viewed street style and fashion, the way I viewed things deeply inspired me. I can never fully express how grateful I am to have met and worked with him, from walking his catwalks to him designing my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt like he was always supporting me. He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation and every room he walked into. A unique creative mind in a generation that is so rare and I will never forget its impact. We love you Virgil ”. With these words he showed his regret Hailey bieber.

Gigi hadid

“I am heartbroken over the loss of my dear friend and friend to the world, Virgil Abloh. It was 1 of 1. His kindness and energetic generosity left a lasting impression on every life he touched: made everyone feel seen and special. He will be deeply missed, appreciated and celebrated by me and all the people and industries that have been lucky enough to work and know the true supernova behind this man ”, shared Gigi hadid.

“I imagine him now as our Mickey Mouse … forever with us, forever adored, forever magical, forever guiding us with that special Virgil FUN; I’m sure this is how he wanted to be remembered, but it will never be the same without him in the room, ”she added, visibly moved by the loss.

“You will continue to inspire me every day, V. I feel blessed and honored for every moment. Rest easy, my friend. You are so loved. You were the difference. As we always said … “See you somewhere, soon ™ ️” Sending my condolences, light and strength to Shannon, her children and her entire family, “he ended by expressing.

Hiba abouk

Virgil Abloh touched people from all walks of life. Hiba abouk is one of those who believed in her talent: “Thank you for your genius, for being a visionary, for promoting integration and tolerance and thus improving the world of fashion. Your legacy and the moments we share will always remain 🙏🏽❤️ #rip #virgilabloh #angel ”.

Drake

“My plan is to touch the sky 1000 times more for you … love you eternally brother 🕊 thank you for everything”, he dedicated Drake next to a photo that shows the complicity between them.

J Balvin

May you rest in Peace, Má g !! You changed the world of creativity, art, design and inspiration for an entire generation. Thank you for your legacy @virgilabloh 🙏🙏🙏 ”. These words of J Balvin They show that Abloh made his mark in all cultures.

Maluma

“FUCK CANCER. We lost another LEGEND 💔 ”. They did not make any more words to Maluma to show the anger that has caused him that this disease has taken a person like Abloh for whom he felt a lot of admiration, like so many others.

Cara delevingne

“I am in shock. My heart is broken. This man has done so much for so many people. He lived his life for creation and for others in many ways. I just hope that, with his decision to face this battle in private, he felt and was surrounded by all the love that the world and those close to him felt. It will never be forgotten and it will continue to inspire so many every day ”, he wrote in his networks Cara delevingne.

Justin timberlake

“What can you say when a force like @virgilabloh leaves too soon? You gave the world so much, in such a short time. And created with intensity… knowing better than the rest of us that life is short, but anything is possible. I am honored to have met you. Thank you for sharing your gift with us 🙏🏻 “, expressed Justin timberlake.

Jaden Smith

“We lost a genius today, rest in power,” shared the son of Will Smith which has always been closely related to the world of fashion.

Bella Hadid

“I’m lost… He was someone for everyone. That was the magic power he had. He made every person he came across feel special in any way possible. Even when the world felt sad, it brought laughter, color and beauty. The way he had a positive impact on everything he touched, and always pushed for his culture / the world, is the reason why he was an angel on earth and one for so many. The most beautiful warrior soul. I can not believe this “, expressed Bella Hadid totally broken with the news.

“You broke the limits and made everything yours. You shared your love infinitely. The way your brain worked was beyond anything, and the way you did everything in life for your family, friends and for the better …. We are going to miss you so much V. You really saw me and supported me at all levels. As you did with many of us. An ethereal light. You were always inspired to keep pushing yourself, work hard, and be kind.. It does not matter that. I am thinking of sending love and prayers to his beautiful Shannon, his children, and the rest of the Abloh family. I’m devastated. You will be so missed and appreciated V. “BY THE INFINITY …” Fly high my brother Libra. I know you are watching the world now. I love you for life .🌎 #FUCKCANCER ”, it ended.

Kendall jenner

“I can’t believe I’m writing this. If you had the privilege of meeting Virgil, you were one of the lucky ones. He was the kindest, most positive, humble, cheerful and light-filled person I have ever met. He had the most wonderful way of making you feel so special. His genuine smile would warm your heart. Fighting his illness in private perfectly explains the kind of man he was, he never wanted anyone to worry about him ”, he began by writing Kendall jenner, one of the Kardashian, clan to which the designer was very attached.

“We have lost a dear friend. There are no words that do justice to my feelings at this very moment, but what I can say is that I am absolutely heartbroken. for his family, his children, his wife and anyone who cared deeply for him. V taught me and all of us a very important lesson, even though he knew he was short on time, bright, kind, and full of love. We all need a bit of Virgil in us. He leaves us with his influence, to create and change the world. you did exactly that Virg. Our angel here on earth is now over us. I love you !!! I will miss you V. I feel blessed to have been touched by your energy. I know you are creating the best vibes there. Rest quietly and powerfully beautiful Virgilio. Until next time ❤️ ”, he ended up expressing.

Many continue to share farewell messages. Rest in peace.