‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: PREMIERE, cast and everything we know about Chris Pratt’s NEW movie

After a long wait, details about the expected release of the sixth film in the series have finally been released. Jurassic world with Chris pratt as the protagonist.

Although the franchise of Universal studios has yet to reveal an official production synopsis for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion ‘ It has already been announced who has produced the new script recorded by Emily Carmichael, Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow.

We know that again we will see Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the new adaptation in the characters of Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, who have become the protagonists of the production.

Likewise, it has been revealed that ‘Jurassic World: Dominion‘will bring back the three cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in the characters of Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm.

At cast stellar we will also see the participation of Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Mamoudou Athie; Dimitri Thivalos, Elva Trill and BD Wong, so we will definitely see a great production.

EVERYTHING we know about the new ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ movie

So far there are few details of the production but it has been revealed that the recordings began in February 2020 in Canada and would later move to the United Kingdom, however, they faced a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is known that filming was resumed in July with a disbursement of Universal studios of at least 9 million dollars, to record with the corresponding protocols due to the pandemic.







So far they have only shared the first teaser of the production, where we get a small moment of what we are waiting to see in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion‘which intends to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.