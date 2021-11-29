Julia Roberts shares the cutest image of her children as babies

The woman who was classified as ‘the smile of America’ She is usually very reserved when it comes to sharing information about her family life, but this time she has not been able to resist giving her fans a beautiful image of her two older children. Julia Roberts has dived into their family scrapbook to show us what they were like as babies his twins Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder.

“17 of the sweetest years of my life”The 54-year-old actress wrote along with exactly 17 birthday cake emojis that accompanied a cute but somewhat unfocused image.

The popular interpreter limited the comments in the publication although to her niece, also actress Emma Roberts, managed to arrive in time to dedicate a couple of heart emojis to his cousins.

Julia Roberts welcomed daughter Hazel and son Phinnaeus in November 2004 with her longtime husband, Danny Moder, whom he met in 2001 during the filming of ‘The Mexican’ and whom he would marry two years later. Your youngest son, Henry, joined the family three years later, in June 2007.

Despite being the children of one of the most famous actresses on the planet, the three have grown up out of the spotlight, with their mother largely protecting them from public opinion and even banning them from using social media. “Mommy’s in quite a few movies” is even everything she once told them about her level of fame. However, from time to time, the actress makes a statement about what her family life is like.

“There is no way to describe it without sounding corny or ridiculous, because everything that is in my mind ends with an exclamation point,” she said about her day to day as a mother in an interview with the magazine ‘InStyle’. “We have these three human beings who are a complete reflection of the love we have for each other”, added the Oscar-winning star, who a few days ago shared a selfie on the occasion of the Thanksgiving Day in which he expressed his happiness and gratitude at this time in his life.

Julia Roberts also opened up about her marriage of nearly two decades in Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast. In a chat with her colleague, she shared how happy she is to have married Danny and started a life with him.

“You are young and you fall in love and you say: ‘Oh yeah, we’re going to get married and we’re going to build a house and have children.’, and all those things that we all dream of, but you don’t know if you will like the same sofa and you do not know if he will want to have, for example, patterned towels. You don’t know all these things until you do them, but we are lucky that there is a kind of inexplicable harmony in the way we do things, because although we do them differently, there is something in common that makes all the sense in the world. The best decision I have ever made has been to link my car to Danny’s“.