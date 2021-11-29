Julia Roberts’ retro haircut that has become fashionable (by surprise)

America’s Bride doesn’t even have to release a movie to get something trendy or seduce younger audiences. Something as brief in the career of Julia Roberts as a chapter in the series ‘Friends’, when fiction was still shooting its second season, has achieved crossing the barrier of more than 25 years and turning voluminous, layered, ’90s-tipped hair into the haircut Gen Z is asking for in salons.

In addition to making a radically different reading of each dialogue and scene of the legendary television series, rewatching ‘Friends’, 17 years after its last episode, has managed to make the Rachel haircut and its unique highlights both re-launch the career from Chris McMillan that he has been encouraged to launch his own brand of shampoos to get the hair that will catapult his client Jennifer Aniston to fame.

Julia Roberts, in a frame from ‘Friends’.

But not only those who saw the series live, nor those who have consumed their television reruns They are the meat of the influence of ‘Friends’ in this decade, the younger generations, who were even born after the series ended, devour it today and find something trendy in each of its chapters. The latest discovery has been that of Julia Roberts’ brief appearance as Susie, make-up artist and film hairdresser and Chandler’s schoolmate.

Julia Roberts, in ‘Friends’.

Although what most transferred the chapter was the relationship that Julia Roberts started on the set with Mathew Perry, what sweeps this brief performance in 2021 is the fluffy, moving, fall haircut of the actress. At a time when XXL manes or snips cuts -see mullet, wolf or hime- set the trends, everything indicates that the plurality of layers, of different lengths and areas is the other strong trend for those who want to wear long hair. without sacrificing volume.

Several frames of the chapter in which Julia Roberts’ hair has seduced trends.

Julia Roberts’ cut back in 1996 was the perfect combination of layers without sacrificing polished hairstyles. These types of haircuts are often used to create volume in the finest hair, but Julia’s case was different. its voluminous curly mane It had its own volume, so his haircut did not use the short layers that we would see in the early 2000s, but rather longer layers, but of different lengths to create a gradient that gave it a lot of movement. to the mane without creating an unwieldy volume.

Another fundamental part of the success of the cut and that added to that fluffiness was her bangs. Between traditional curtain and a more Bardot curtain, only a few fine strands fell on the actress’s face, always allowing her to pick them up at the sides with a little volume. Something like Eva Mendes classic bangs but much less obvious. The strands of the bangs were lost with the layers becoming one more length of the gradient.

To enhance that fluffiness that would add so much volume to the hair but without ending with an eighties effect, the finish of Julia Roberts’ haircut was achieved through the hairstyle. In addition to smoothing her wavy hair, her styling team polished the ends combing them inward for a retro effect, again inspired by Bardot, with which the volume was much more natural.

Julia Roberts, in ‘Everybody Says’ I Love You’, by Woody Allen. (Cordon Press)

Layer by layer, the ends achieved a homogeneous hairstyle in which the layers were not intended to be hidden, but they looked like an endless mix of hair. We have also seen this change in the way of combing the hair in favor of a natural volume in the Italian bob that uses the trick of combing the tip inward and round to enhance the volume in short hair.

Through different frames of the famous chapter in which Julia plays with Perry’s feelings, users of different social networks explained that they went to their stylists asking them to recreate the style. As has become customary in new platforms, after cutting their manes according to the 90s rules, it was time to share not only the result -something more from Instagram than from TikTok-, but how were the following days with the new style. How to wash and care for your hair and, of course, how to recreate the style in question.

TikTok is the example of what a good tutorial can change your day to day. Returning to the use of curlers and raising them to the status of a capillary ally several steps above the hair straightener or the tweezers, there are thousands of tiktokers who teach how to section the hair taking each layer as a reference to achieve that these fall with the precise pointed wave and get the exact same hairstyle as the Julia Roberts of the 90s.

The icing on the cake, as pointed out by several websites specialized in hair and in charge of giving voice to this unusual trend, is get the coloring right. Julia’s hazelnut red, tan enough to enter light chestnut but with a powerful load of orange, is the perfect fall coloration, bringing together the key colors of the season, bordering on the sepia brown that promises to sweep the world away. F / W 2021-2022.

The classy and flattering nineties are back.