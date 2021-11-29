Juan Carlos Vera buys tickets to fans for America vs Pumas

Hobby

Mexico City / 11.28.2021 20:16:56





Pumas does not stop surprising in the 2021 Opening of the MX LeagueAfter nearly being eliminated, he is now in the semifinals after knocking out Toluca in the playoffs and super-leader América in the quarterfinals.

Given the outstanding performances he has had, not only has he made his fans give himself 100 percent, but he also made one of its great figures will travel from South America to witness the Capital Classic which was played at the Azteca Stadium.

However, the trip was not what attracted attention, since what monopolized the spotlight is that Juan Carlos Vera arrived in Mexico City without tickets for the return of the quarterfinals, so the legendary player of the Pedregal se gave the task of getting some tickets, which seemed impossible.

“Regrettably I have not been able to get entry for the party of @PumasMX, apparently I’ll see you here at the hotel, supporting from here, “wrote the former soccer player in his account Twitter.

Unfortunately I could not get a ticket for the match of @PumasMX Apparently I’ll see you here at the Hotel, supporting from here. – Juan Carlos Vera (@ jcvera_1) November 27, 2021

The publication had a quick impact, as immediately an amateur contacted Vera, which ended up selling him the tickets so he could be in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

Later, Juan Carlos Vela published that he was heading to the Azteca to experience the Capital ClassicNot without first thanking all the people who contacted him so that he could be present at the match where Pumas defeated América 3-1.

On the way to AZTECA !!! Already with tickets! Thanks to everyone who contacted me! I write when I am at the party! Come over to say hello @PumasMX – Juan Carlos Vera (@ jcvera_1) November 27, 2021

The fans were not only happy with the result and the classification, but also they were able to enjoy one of its most outstanding players.

Hobby demands that they give him a box in CU

After seeing the journey that the legend Juan Carlos Vera made, the Pumas fans demanded that their board invite him to a box in Ciudad Universitaria for the first leg of the Liga MX semifinals, a phase in which he will be measured to the Atlas.

“Hey @PumasMX, one of the best players we have ever had @ jcvera_1 is in Mexico. And if on Wednesday they invite him as the figure he is and he is treated as he deserves? Well I can think of, “wrote one user.

Hey @PumasMX, one of the best players we have ever had @ jcvera_1 is in Mexico. And if on Wednesday they invite him as the figure he is and he is treated as he deserves?

Well, it occurs to me. – Omar Olivares (@Omar_Olivares) November 28, 2021

@PumasMX @ jcvera_1 are you in Mexico ???????? Wouldn’t it be a good idea to invite him to a box at CU for the first leg as compensation for so many joys he gave the club? There I leave them – Daniel Velázquez (@ daniel_gvr20) November 28, 2021

