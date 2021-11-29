Jorge Van Rankin’s complaint addressed to Emilio Azcárraga about Club América

The journalist Jorge Van Rankin, a recognized fan of the Águilas del América, made his defense directed at Emilio Azcárraga, after the elimination suffered in the quarterfinals at the hands of Pumas UNAM.

The environment of the Eagles of America needs to express itself. Is that unexpected defeat with Pumas UNAM 3-1 in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Big party of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, aroused the ire of fans, legends and all kinds of personalities linked to the institution, such as the journalist Jorge Van Rankin.

The communicator, declared a fan of Cream blue, he joined the wave of criticism that emerged in the last hours after the frustration over the elimination in the League, with a footage that went viral on social networks. In it he made a strong discharge with heavy ammunition to the owner of the club, Emilio Azcarraga.

“What Americanist that I am I can not remain silent. I want to tell the boss that now he must take action on the matter. There are certain characters who are not even in America and, nevertheless, they continue to manage promoters, they continue to draw wool and on top of that they are already in other teams that are even in the League“, He launched Jorge Van Rankin.

But that was not all. In the video he also made a warning: “I don’t have the names, but I’m going to find out and say them because I don’t mince words. They bring players who come out for seven pesos and sell them for 22 thousand and take the wool. That still exists in the America. It hurts because I am Americanists at heart. “

The controversial message of an employee of America after the elimination

Luis Gonzalez, official photographer of the Eagles of America, could not control his impulses at the end of the game with Cougars, and wrote a critical message, mainly towards the fans: “A shame! The local sound with bar audios (as our people do not push, do not sing, do not encourage; not nothing) a sad resource. All bad tonight. “