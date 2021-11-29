Johnny Depp: Netflix banned the actor for a strange reason

The streaming platform Netflix revealed a controversial agreement in which it was announced that actor Johnny Depp was out of consideration for future productions of the platform.

It is worth remembering that the career of actor Johnny Depp has had a strong blow in his professional career since he separated from his ex-wife Amber Heard and the loss of his trial against the newspaper The Sun and for what Warner decided to fire him from the saga Fantastic Animals and from Disney they no longer wanted him to Pirates of the Caribbean.

Source: Instagram @johnnydepp

But added to Warner and Disney, Netflix seems to have taken the same path and in mid-February the streaming service announced its social networks that they are preparing a series on the Crazy Adams. The truth is that in this publication hundreds and hundreds of fans asked for the leading role of Johnny Depp who will have the address of Tim Burton.

However, everything seems to indicate that I will not be part of the new production of Netflix of the Crazy Adams since, Daniel Richmond, a user who usually reports on this type of events on the platform commented that Netflix would be leaving out the actor Johnny Depp and would have incorporated him into a list of banned actors without the possibility of taking roles in projects future due to their accusations of domestic violence and until this has a final judgment the situation would not change.

Source: Instagram @johnnydepp

In that sense, it seems that the protagonist of Homer it will be far from the hands of Johnny Deep despite the express request of hundreds and hundreds of fans of social networks, you already have that with this decision he would continue in his position must be the actor as he did when the films in which he participated in the platform.