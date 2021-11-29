Johnny Depp: “I’m not going to limit myself anymore”

Johnny Depp (Kentucky, 1963) never goes unnoticed wherever he goes, and his visit yesterday to the BCN Film Fest to present The Minamata Photographer, a film directed by Andrew Levitas about the photojournalist Eugene Smith with which he competes in the official section of the contest, is one of those that leaves their mark … and a lot of patience among accredited journalists.

There was expectation among the media for the presence of this Hollywood star – now shining less and grabbing other headlines for matters unrelated to his profession – who reigned in the nineties with titles such as Edward Scissorhands or Ed wood, endearing and eccentric characters who at the hand of Tim Burton catapulted the actor to the top, squeezing his most extravagant role later in the skin of Captain Sparrow in the blockbuster saga of Pirates of the Caribbean.

Johnny Depp acting as a photographer as his character in the Andrew Levitas film during his visit to the BCN Film Fest Ana Jimenez

After an hour and a half delay, the American interpreter arrived wearing glasses, a bohemian-style cap and his countless rings and bracelets, to the press conference held at the Casa Fuster hotel, which expressly opened its doors for the occasion. “I have come a couple of times to Barcelona, ​​the city where Guernica is,” he said to the surprise of the public, “and it is an honor to return here. I have decided to stay forever until there are guests at this hotel again, ”continued Depp, who in The Minamata Photographer plays an intoxicated and distressed Smith who travels to the Japanese coastal city of Minamata in 1971 to portray the terrible effects that toxic mercury spills thrown into the water by the Chisso chemical factory had on a devastated population.

I have come a couple of times to Barcelona, ​​the city where the ‘Guernica’ is







Johnny depp





“Smith was a unique person whom I have admired for a long time and being able to investigate him has been fantastic” and he acknowledged that it has been “a great responsibility, not only for the life he had, but also for the legacy he has left us all ”. Levitas, for his part, praised the actor’s work and assured that “he could easily get into the role because Johnny Depp is a great photographer.”

Slowly, taking his time for each answer, Depp stressed that the tragedy experienced by the photojournalist in Japan was born from his own suffering: “Since the cave paintings there was a need to explain a story; and the same happens with addictions, you have a toolbox to talk about a story from your own truth, something that has happened to artists and writers ”.

Depp and director Andrew Levitas Ana Jimenez

Thus, he gave as an example Van Gogh, who “was an unhappy man, who consumed himself, and that made him have to self-medicate”, or Baudelaire, who took “opium, hashish or drank alcohol. Eugene Smith would not have become who he was if it had not been for the pain he saw and experienced, although, obviously, one does not necessarily have to suffer to produce art ”, he clarified.

A staunch enemy of Trump, Depp celebrated that the former US president “is gone.” “It was like a thorn stuck not only in the United States, but in all countries; like an albatross flying over us all ”. Although he did not dare to affirm that evil forces intervened behind the tragedy the film talks about or the Covid-19, he did admit that “there are large industrial corporations that want to make money at all costs.”

There are large industrial corporations that want to make money at all costs

But he stressed that “in addition to hatred and evil, in the world there is also love and concern, as the doctors and nurses have shown in the pandemic” and insisted with special optimism that “as always, truth and light will triumph over Darkness”.

“By making the film we wanted to give a voice to the victims of the Minamata tragedy and also shed light for the whole world to know. There are millions of victims of industrial pollution around the world due to the ambition of a few ”, denounced Levitas.

Depp on the terrace of the Casa Fuster hotel in Barcelona Ana Jimenez

Later, in a meeting with a small group of media, including The vanguardDepp spoke philosophically about the need to open up to each other, to pursue the same passions and goals, because if not, “in the end we will all lose.” He referred to the importance of the role of the media in the era of fake news, stressing that it is important to know how to find the truth and “keep it well in your pocket because it does not last long.” Then, he asked for permission to smoke: “my cigarette does not have covid … and neither do I,” he joked.

On the vetoes of Disney and Warner to continue playing Sparrow and the Grindelwald of the franchise Fantastic animals He commented that “there is only one thing one can do in life. And it is above all, when you get up, take a deep breath. I don’t usually linger on things like that because they are temporary problems and I’m more interested in allowing myself for the first time in my life to make music again and write, whether it’s songs, words or a book, and I’m not going to limit myself anymore. And even if I paint badly, I will paint. I like to describe myself as a person who is flowing in a process of continuous change. ”

Johnny Depp shooting photographers with his camera at the photocall Ana Jimenez

I am more interested in allowing myself for the first time in my life to make music again and write, be it songs, words or a book







Johnny depp





Regarding his relationship with the famous Rolling Stone-inspired Captain Sparrow Keith Richards, the actor explained that “I don’t miss him because he is with me every day. I am proud to have created the ingredients to achieve that menu. I travel with the Jack Sparrow costume in my suitcase because sometimes I can go to a hospital without the press finding out and I improvise with the children. Jack is very loyal and I have the opportunity to continue spreading his madness so that the children and their parents can escape his life for a while. “Word of a Johnny Depp who looks to the future without fear.

I don’t miss Jack Sparrow because he is with me every day. I travel with the costume in my suitcase because sometimes I can go to a hospital without the press finding out and I improvise with the children