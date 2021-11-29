‘John Wick 4’ will return to the desert in its opening sequence and Keanu Reeves had to learn a new skill to shoot it – movie news

The actor gets back into the killer’s shoes in the fourth installment of the saga. The film hits theaters in the United States on May 27, 2022.

The most famous murderer of the last years of cinema returns in 2022 with its fourth chapter John wick 4. The film, directed by Chad Stahelski, lands in theaters in the United States on may 27th -still no date confirmed in Spain- and that only means one thing: that there will be more Keanu Reeves on the big screen next year. For now, details about the fourth installment of the franchise are unknown and only the most important signings have been announced. However, Reeves himself has revealed in an interview in Esquire that John Wick will return to the desert in his initial sequence and that to shoot it he has had to learn a new skill.

There’s a sequence, hopefully let’s knock on wood … in the opening sequence of ‘John Wick 4’. John Wick returns to the desert on horseback. Hopefully I’ll be able to gallop fast and run

After these statements, when the aforementioned media asked him if he had already gone at that speed on horseback, this is what Reeves has answered: “A little. That’s why I’m going to train.”.

What information can we get from these statements of the actor? We already saw the murderer escape from his enemies on horseback down the road in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. In the third installment of the saga, the protagonist also used the kicks of these animals to knock down those who tried to kill him.

As for the desert, this place is important in the John Wick mythology. Also in the third film of the franchise, the protagonist you must walk in the scorching sun through this place to speak to the Elder (Saïd Taghmaoui) -the highest office in the world of assassins, even above the High Table.

John wick 3 begins with the protagonist excommunicatedThey have put a price on his head and all the murderers in the world want to finish him off to collect the succulent reward. To stop his enemies, John Wick plans to get his membership back and, for this, he makes a pact with El Anciano, who lives in the middle of the Moroccan desert: to stop being an excommunicated man, he must kill Winston (Ian McShane), owner of the Hotel Continental, and cut a finger.

If you remember the end of John wick 3, the protagonist joins forces with him Fisher King (Laurence Fishburne) to end the High Table. Has John Wick gone to the desert to kill the Old Man or to make a deal with him again? Another possibility is that he will meet again with Sofia, the character played by Halle Berry in the third installment of the franchise.

John wick 4, still without official title, has in its cast the new signings of Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and Hiroyuki Sanada. While you wait for news about the fourth installment, remember John wick 3 with the trailer that you will find on these lines.

