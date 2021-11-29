Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj remember ‘Bang Bang’ differently – jenesaispop.com

‘Bang Bang’ by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj was one of the biggest hits of 2014. This July 28 has been 7 years since its release and Jessie J, the main artist of the song, which was the first single from her third studio album, ‘Sweet Talker’, she has spoken about her in an interview, sparking a strange controversy with one of the guest artists.

On Glamor, Jessie J has said that ‘Bang Bang’ is the biggest hit sung by various female artists since ‘Lady Marmalade’ and acknowledged that without Nicki and Ariana it “wouldn’t have been the hit it was.” He also says that Max Martin wrote the song, which came to him ready, and that Nicki Minaj asked to collaborate on it after listening to it. And this is when things have gone wrong.

Nicki minaj has answered to Jessie’s statements on Twitter, addressing her directly to deny that she asked to participate in the song. “The label proposed it to me, I accepted and they paid me for it.” Nicki wants to dismantle the idea that “I go around snooping songs” when she is the artist who is claimed everywhere.

But the thing does not end here. On Instagram, Jessie J has apologized to Nicki for telling the wrong ‘Bang Bang’ story and said that “someone at the label must have been kidding me because they told me you wanted to collaborate on it.” She has also received a DM from Ariana Grande clarifying that it was she who wrote the song and not Max Martin.

In the same post, Jessie advocates not taking things so seriously, alluding to the message from Nicki, who is perceived as annoyed by the assumption that she is asking for songs out there, and asks her «where did this strange energy start there? between us”. Jessie accompanies her message with various memes and a video of Nicki “using me as a railing” during a performance.

Curiously, with Ariana he had already spoken previously, as he tells in the Glamor interview. Jessie proposes to collaborate again and Ariana replies: “If we do it it has to be better than ‘Bang Bang'”, to which Jessie replies: “I don’t know.” Ariana doesn’t think ‘Bang Bang’ is a hit? Do you consider it a second-rate composition? Of course, the three artists involved seem to remember her completely differently …