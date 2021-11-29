Jennifer Lopez’s trainer reveals three exercises to lose belly

David kirsch, the singer’s personal trainer Jennifer Lopez, has attended the television program ‘The Doctors’ in which he has revealed three of the most effective exercises that the singer uses to tone the abdomen in a simple way.

Jennifer López tries to always be in shape, and on multiple occasions she has affirmed that she is a very constant person, especially with physical exercise. In this way he has managed to reach his 52 years and have a body ten, with well toned arms, legs and buttocks equal to those of Elsa Pataky, and a completely flat stomach, which does not reflect the fact that she has been a mother twice. Thanks to your healthy eating, your good sleep routine and your daily exercise has managed to have a body envied by everyone.

David Kirsch has revealed on television all three training most effective and simple that he has used to train the singer:

The First exercise that Kirsch tells, is very similar to the exercise that Jennifer Aniston does, the traditional plank, but with your hands resting on the ground and your shoulders and arms outstretched , so that a straight line is formed with the body, so that the deep muscles of the abdomen are activated. You must have the relaxed neck and high hips, maintaining balance with the area of ​​the tip of the feet. After achieving this position, it should only be held for a time so that the abdomen area automatically begins to work. In this exercise, you must also slide your feet forward with your legs extended and form a V with your body , which will be achieved by lifting the hips. Next, you should return to the initial plank position and perform a few repetitions of this exercise .

that Kirsch tells, is very similar to the exercise that Jennifer Aniston does, the , so that a straight line is formed with the body, so that the deep muscles of the abdomen are activated. You must have the with the area of ​​the tip of the feet. After achieving this position, it should only be held for a time so that the abdomen area automatically begins to work. In this exercise, you must also , which will be achieved by lifting the hips. Next, you should return to the initial plank position and . The second exercise proposed by the coach, it is the perfect one to tone obliques, great forgotten, should be done standing with the legs apart, hands placed behind the neck, and elbows in line with the rest of the body. Then the elevation of the knees must be alternated consecutively, that is, the go up one knee until it meets the elbow on the opposite side , and so on for a few 15 or 20 reps per set .

proposed by the coach, it is the perfect one to tone great forgotten, should be done standing with the with the rest of the body. Then the elevation of the knees must be alternated consecutively, that is, the , and so on for a few . The third and last exercise that David has recounted, consists of repeatedly raising the knees to the chest, that is, while seated, the knees should be bent, while the feet are elevated, and leaned back at the moment in which the legs are stretched. In this exercise, you should not start from the thighs of the legs, but the objective is to focus on the abdomen area. After 10 reps could be changed to an oblique movement, sideways.

These are the 3 exercises that Jennifer López’s coach has proposed that would be more effective if the objective is the abdomen area. The singer is the clear proof that they are effective, so you just have to add a balanced diet, a good sleep schedule and perform these exercises daily or at least frequently, although it is recommended, also strengthen the rest of the body, so you could add a little cardio and other exercises from the rest of the body areas to complete the routine.

…

Sure you are interested

Jennifer López shows off her figure with that spectacular tight dress