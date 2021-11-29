Jennifer Lopez in checked dress and coat with Ben Affleck

What do we know about the couple formed by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? That they have given themselves a second chance by putting all the meat on the grill on both sides, that they do not separate from each other in their most important professional moments – at the Venice International Film Festival Jennifer accompanied Ben in the debut of his latest movie ‘The Last Duel’-, and they have I really want to show the world how much you love each other. Wherever they go, at whatever point on the map, they don’t hide. They are generous in hugs and kisses, delighting the parazzi. Without a doubt, the way of making public that they had returned, with a kiss from both of them on Instagram, was a declaration of intent.

The truth is that returning to their love story is doing great for both the actor and the Latin diva. The Jennifer Lopez’s latest stage looks they left us with our mouths open, as in the MTV Video Music Awards or in the Dolce & Gabbana parade -to name just a couple-, and in their ‘street’ outfits don’t disappoint either. This weekend the couple took a walk and she was a fantasy. JLo was prettier than ever with a look in which he bet everything on green squares.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they walked by Madison Square, in New York, like one more couple. She already has the ‘autumn mode’ on and showed us a style that we need for our next casual walk in the park, with a partner or alone. The most international singer and actress chose A matching green Dior coat and dress from the Fall 2020 collection.

The set fit him wonderfully. His paintings, of different shades of green in which there was room for some turquoise, matched the navy blue on Ben Affleck’s polo shirt and anthracite gray on the actor’s short coat. We do not believe that it is a coincidence.

Sunday’s romantic walk took place after Jennifer Lopez declares that she had “love on the brain” (“love in the brain”) at his concert last Saturday night. A performance that was included in the event Global Citizen Live 2021.

The powerful couple was soon recognized and thousands of fans came out to meet them with their mobile phones to record them. Nevertheless, ‘Bennifer ‘was unfazed. She only let go of his hand to hug each other and give each other more and more kisses. They enjoyed their fall day in the Big Apple without anything tarnishing it.

The creator of hits went up to the stage of New York Central Park for the Global Citizen Live concert on Saturday. She performed several songs including hits like ‘Jenny from the Block’, ‘Cambia el Paso’, ‘All I Have’, ‘I’m Real’ and ‘Ain’t It Funny’, as well as her next single ‘ On My Way ‘.

The Latin diva took the microphone to address the audience and said: “We can do anything with love. Love works miracles, believe me. I suppose you could say, I don’t know, that I have love in my brain. I have love on my mind lately, I don’t know what it is. “

Since they resumed their relationship in April everything seems to smile at them. It is even rumored that there may soon be a wedding. We will not miss the next step of the couple.

Jennifer Lopez’s Fall Checkered Look

Jennifer Lopez he loves colors. As much as it is autumn is not going to stick to black or gray. It is also a coat fanatic. These days we saw her with a hair model with which it was impossible to spend a bit of cold. So this Dior fall look from the Fall 2020 collection is so she. It describes her perfectly: casual, cheerful and eclectic.

Jennifer Lopez walked around with twice the number of pictures and twice the style. So much the dress and the coat spoke to perfection in her casual outfit loaded with glamor.

